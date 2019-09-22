Clippers' Lawrence Frank Coy on Paul George's Return from Surgery

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank declined to comment on when Paul George might return to the court after he underwent rotator cuff surgery in May.

"He's worked his tail off, he's been terrific," Frank said of the six-time All-Star, per the Orange County Register's Mirjam Swanson. "We've got great performance, health and wellness staff, and we've kind of put it in their hands."

