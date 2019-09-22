Former Texas, Ole Miss QB Jevan Snead Dies at Age 32

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2019

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 24: Jevan Snead #4 of the Ole Miss Rebels warming up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on October 24, 2009 in Oxford, Mississippi. Mississippi defeated Arkansas 30-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Former NCAA quarterback Jevan Snead died overnight Saturday at the age of 32, according to Britny Eubank, Paul Livengood, and Tony Plohetski of KVUE.

Austin police are investigating the death but do not currently suspect foul play.

Snead played for Texas in 2006 and then Ole Miss starting in 2007.

After backing up Colt McCoy during his freshman year with the Longhorns, he transferred out of the program and spent two years as a starter with the Rebels.

Snead totaled 5,394 passing yards and 48 touchdowns in two years with Ole Miss before declaring for the NFL draft, although he went unpicked in 2010. He never played a down in the NFL.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports provided his thoughts on the quarterback:

According to Tyler Horka of the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger, he had been working as a managing consultant at WeWork Space Services in Austin.

