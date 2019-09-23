7 Feuds WWE Must Book Before the End of 2019

7 Feuds WWE Must Book Before the End of 2019September 23, 2019
As we enter the final quarter of 2019, WWE has a lot going on. NXT has moved from WWE Network to USA and SmackDown is about to move to Fox on October 4.
All of this is in addition to the usual hectic TV schedule, pay-per-view lineup and international tours. With All Elite Wrestling debuting its weekly show on October 2, Impact moving to AXS TV the week after Bound For Glory on October 20 and so many indie and international promotions doing good business, it's an exciting time to be a wrestling fan.
With so much programming to fill every week, WWE has to come up with feuds and storylines to keep the crowd invested, and that is not easy when the roster stays mostly the same for years at a time.
With just over three months to go in the year, management needs to come up with satisfying programs that will not interfere with its future plans for the first half of 2019 during the leadup to WrestleMania 36.
Let's take a look at some feuds WWE can book for the rest of 2019 that will entertain the fans and highlight some important Superstars.
Brock Lesnar vs. Randy Orton
Brock Lesnar returned to SmackDown on Tuesday and challenged Kofi Kingston to a match for the WWE Championship on the debut episode airing on Fox.
The Beast winning the title would certainly be good for ratings but he would need another rival once he was done with Kingston and nobody fits the bill better than Randy Orton.
These two have a shared history going back years, but their most match took place at SummerSlam 2016. It ended with The Viper in a pool of his own blood after a quick beatdown by the former UFC champion.
If anyone has positioned themselves to get retribution after such a gruesome loss, it's Orton. He has been great during his feud with Kingston and he might just be the one guy on the blue brand other than Roman Reigns with a chance of beating Lesnar.
Even if Orton comes up short, this would be a great placeholder feud before whatever WWE has planned for Lesnar in 2020.
The Viking Raiders vs. Authors of Pain
WWE's tag team division has some of the best talents in the industry, but two teams on Raw have been ignored for far too long and it's time WWE gave them a good feud.
The Authors of Pain returned on Monday's Raw with a video message talking about how they can't find competition because everyone is too afraid to fight them. Akam and Rezar threatened to take what they want if they weren't given an opportunity soon.
The Viking Raiders are not the kind of team to turn down a challenge and having two pairs of powerhouses do battle would lead to some great matches.
It doesn't matter who comes out on top in the end because the fans would be the real winners after a series of back and forth victories for both teams.
Erik and Ivar can't fight enhancement talents forever. It's time for them to take the fight to AOP to see which team is the most dominant.
The Undisputed Era vs. Imperium
NXT's first live episode on Wednesday highlighted two factions. The Undisputed Era won big when Roderick Strong defeated Velveteen Dream to become the North American champion to claim all of the gold in NXT and Imperium made a surprise appearance to hype NXT UK.
These are the only major factions on the yellow brand right now and they hold almost every title in the developmental system between them.
Whether we get a Survivor Series-type encounter between the stables or a series of singles matches culminating in Walter vs. Adam Cole in a champion vs. champion bout doesn't matter as long as these two groups engage in a war.
NXT UK Superstars are going to be weaved into the main NXT storylines from time to time. WWE may as well start with the two biggest acts on both shows and put them together.
WarGames is coming up on November 23. Can you think of two better foursomes to put inside the double-wide cage?
Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor
Bray Wyatt's first feud after returning to WWE programming as The Fiend led to a win over Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2019, but he didn't beat The Demon.
WWE knows The Fiend vs. The Demon is a money feud and it didn't want to waste having Balor bring out the facepaint when he was going to lose anyway.
If Wyatt is able to take the universal title from Rollins at Hell in a Cell and keeps it in an eventual rematch, his next program should be with Balor.
Not only is The Demon long overdue for a return to the main event scene but he is also the most interesting option to dethrone Wyatt as champion.
The great thing about a character like Wyatt is he doesn't need a belt to be interesting. He can have a short tune with the Universal Championship and then go back to terrorizing people with his new mask and creepy puppets.
The New Day vs. The OC
Other than loose affiliations like Orton and The Revival, WWE does not have that many groups with three or more Superstars.
The OC and The New Day are the two top trios on Raw and SmackDown right now and if WWE was smart, it would book them in a six-man feud right away.
This would only work if Kingston lost the WWE Championship to Lesnar. A feud with six people doesn't need titles involved when pride is on the line.
The OC could get drafted to SmackDown and claim superiority over the rest of the roster, prompting Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E to come out and remind them how they have been dominating the blue brand for years.
A storyline like this would be easy to write and it would lead to some great singles bouts leading up to the big showdown at the end with all six people.
EC3 vs. Anyone
At the end of 2018, WWE began advertising six NXT Superstars as being the next call-ups. Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, Tucker, Otis, Lars Sullivan and EC3 all received the video package treatment prior to their debuts.
Since that time, Heavy Machinery and Evans have been in storylines, Cross is half of the current women's tag team champions and Sullivan was getting a big push before he went down with an injury on the June 10 episode of Raw.
EC3 is the only person who has not been given a proper debut push and this feels like a crime. This is a guy who was released by WWE and made a name for himself outside the company as a good worker who was even better on the mic.
When he was brought back and put on NXT, EC3 looked like he could be one of the next big stars on the yellow brand. Then he was brought to the main roster and has been stuck either chasing the 24/7 title or being relegated to Main Event.
He has won the 24/7 title three times but hasn't had a good run with the belt. WWE needs to give him a chance to succeed before it decides whether he is worth investing time into in the long run.
So many other struggling Superstars would be able to benefit fro working with EC3, and it's not like WWE doesn't have enough TV time to give him a chance. Perhaps a move back to NXT would revitalize his career.
Eric Young, Heath Slater, Mojo Rawley and Shelton Benjamin aren't doing much these days. WWE could pick any of them and create a feud with the former TNA world champion.
Kalisto vs. Rey Mysterio
Every single time WWE pairs Rey Mysterio with another high-flying cruiserweight, the crowd loves it because it's the closest thing we will get to the lucha boom we saw during the early days of WCW Nitro.
Kalisto is someone who many compare to Mysterio due to their size, style or wrestling and overall look, so WWE should take advantage of the situation and put them in something like a Best of Seven series.
Management likes to pride itself on offering fans a wide variety of wrestling but we rarely see true lucha libre matches on WWE programs. This is a chance for the company to build a new top Hispanic star while giving one of its veterans an opponent who will bring out the best in him.
We got a small taste of what this feud could be like when Mysterio took on Gran Metalik on the September 9 episode of Raw. Another option would be reuniting Mysterio with Sin Cara to battle Lucha House Party in a tag team program.
The WWE Universe would love to see some legit lucha libre action and these are the guys who are best suited to deliver.