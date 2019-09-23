7 Feuds WWE Must Book Before the End of 2019

0 of 7

As we enter the final quarter of 2019, WWE has a lot going on. NXT has moved from WWE Network to USA and SmackDown is about to move to Fox on October 4.

All of this is in addition to the usual hectic TV schedule, pay-per-view lineup and international tours. With All Elite Wrestling debuting its weekly show on October 2, Impact moving to AXS TV the week after Bound For Glory on October 20 and so many indie and international promotions doing good business, it's an exciting time to be a wrestling fan.

With so much programming to fill every week, WWE has to come up with feuds and storylines to keep the crowd invested, and that is not easy when the roster stays mostly the same for years at a time.

With just over three months to go in the year, management needs to come up with satisfying programs that will not interfere with its future plans for the first half of 2019 during the leadup to WrestleMania 36.

Let's take a look at some feuds WWE can book for the rest of 2019 that will entertain the fans and highlight some important Superstars.