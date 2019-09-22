AP College Football Poll 2019: Week 5 Top 25 Rankings Announced

Mike Stewart/Associated Press

The "cupcake" portion of the 2019 college football season is over.

While the likes of Clemson and Alabama rampaged over lesser opponents, three Top 25 games and a handful of upsets got the ball rolling on what was the wildest weekend of the year so far.

Clemson and Alabama remain the top two teams in the latest Associated Press poll and are followed by Georgia, which earned a narrow 23-17 prime-time win over Notre Dame. LSU and Ohio State round out the Top Five.

Here's a look at how the entire poll played out:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. LSU

5. Ohio State

6. Oklahoma

7. Auburn

8. Wisconsin

9. Florida

10. Notre Dame

11. Texas

12. Penn State

13. Oregon

14. Iowa

15. Cal

16. Boise State

17. Washington

18. Virginia

19. Utah

20. Michigan

21. USC

22. UCF

23. Texas A&M

24. Kansas State

25. Michigan State

Georgia got an early resume-boosting win in the week's best game against Notre Dame. The Bulldogs defense got a fourth-down stop on the Irish's potential game-winning drive and forced two Ian Book turnovers in the six-point win.

"That's what college football is all about, man," Georgia coach Kirby Smart told reporters. "I hate that somebody had to lose that game. I've got a lot of respect for the way they played, and all the negative things they've heard, and to come out and play the way they did. They played really physical as a team, and so did we. We persevered."

The other two games between Top 25 teams were...not so exciting.

Wisconsin moves up five spots to No. 8 after a 35-14 shellacking of Michigan. The Badgers scored the game's first 35 points, including 28 in the first half, to hand Jim Harbaugh one of his worst losses as a head coach. Jonathan Taylor finished with 203 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Michigan's offense, an issue all season, continued to sputter. Three quarterbacks combined to complete just 17 of their 42 attempts, with starter Shea Patterson finishing 14-of-32 for 219 yards and two touchdowns against a pick. The running game did not fare any better, carrying the ball 19 times for 40 yards.

"I think we made [a statement]," Taylor told reporters. "It's going to be tough to come into Camp Randall [Stadium] and come out with an easy win. You have to play for 60 minutes. You have to play until the clock hits zero in the fourth quarter."

Auburn also got a strong 28-20 win over Texas A&M that was more lopsided than the final score indicated.

On the other side, we saw five ranked teams go down against unranked opponents. USC got its second big win of the young season by taking down No. 10 Utah. It was the second time this season the Trojans have gotten a win on the back of a performance of a backup quarterback. This time it was Matt Fink, who threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns in place of an injured Kedon Slovis.

Elsewhere, UCF lost on a late trick play by Pitt, and Washington State blew a huge second-half lead to a previously winless UCLA.

No. 21 USC, No. 24 Kansas State and No. 25 Michigan State moved into the Top 25.