5 Most Legendary Moments in WWE Hell in a Cell PPV History

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view is geared around its namesake match.

Two or more individuals are locked inside a massive cell that encompasses the ring and the area directly surrounding it. Unlike in a steel cage match, there is no winning by escaping; you win by pinfall or submission.

The first two Hell in a Cell Matches in WWE history set the bar high—so high, in fact, that no one should hope or try to top them. The Shawn Michaels versus Undertaker match at Badd Blood (1997) featured the debut of Kane, who ripped the doors off the cell to attack his kayfabe brother. And the Mankind versus Undertaker match at King of the Ring (1998) featured two falls from the top of the cage and thumbtacks.

A PPV based around this match seems like a good idea on paper. But in practice? It hasn't gone quite as well. Narratively, something is lost when you have such a dangerous match at a scheduled time each year. What if the feud hasn't reached the pitch needed to justify such a match? And also, not everyone on the WWE roster has a Mick Foley-style death wish. Every HIAC match lives in the shadow of the masterpiece.

But still, there have been more than a handful of memorable moments at Hell in a Cell. Here are six that stand out.