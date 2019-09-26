Twins Become 1st Team in MLB History to Hit 300 HRs in a Season

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Major League Baseball's season of unprecedented power continued Thursday as the Minnesota Twins became the first team in league history to smack 300 home runs in a single season.

Twins designated hitter Jonathan Schoop's seventh-inning, two-run shot off the Detroit Tigers' Jose Cisnero gave Minnesota 300 homers for the year:

A Willians Astudillo solo homer in the eighth gave the Twins 301 home runs with three regular-season games remaining.

MLB teams have averaged a historic high of 1.4 home runs per game entering Thursday, with only the Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers hitting fewer than one per game.

The Twins lead the league in homers, but that may change shortly with the New York Yankees set to become the second team in MLB history to hit 300.

The Bronx Bombers have 299 dingers entering a season-closing three-game series at the Texas Rangers.

Minnesota has bigger concerns than holding on to the regular-season team home run lead, however, as the 99-60 Twins had already clinched the American League Central before their 10-4 win at Detroit.

Their playoff run will begin October 4 against an opponent to be determined, with the Yankees as the likeliest candidate.