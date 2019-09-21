Jim Harbaugh: Michigan Was 'Out-Prepared, Outplayed, Outcoached' by Wisconsin

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. file photo,Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh wears his headset on the sidelines in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Army in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan is heading into the first really big Big Ten game of the season. The Wolverines face No. 13 Wisconsin in Madison on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh didn't make any excuses for his team's 35-14 loss to Wisconsin Saturday. 

"We were out-prepared, outplayed, outcoached ... the whole thing," he told reporters after the game. 

The final score doesn't indicate how lopsided the Wolverines' loss was. Wisconsin had more rushing yards (359) than Michigan had total yards (299). The Badgers held a 35-0 lead midway through the third quarter. 

Offense has been hard to come by for Michigan, particularly over the past two games with 38 total points against Army and Wisconsin.

Harbaugh told reporters definitively "no" when asked if he has any concerns about the offensive play-calling. 

Shea Patterson, who was benched in the second quarter before returning in the second half when Dylan McCaffrey was injured, went 14-of-32 for 219 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the loss. 

Michigan has now lost six of seven road games against ranked opponents since Harbaugh took over in 2015. 

