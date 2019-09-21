Video: Watch No. 23 Cal Avoid Ole Miss Upset Bid with Wild Goal-Line Sequence

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

No. 23 California ran its season-opening winning streak to four games Saturday thanks to a goal-line stand that preserved a 28-20 win over Mississippi.

The Rebels looked like they had a touchdown on Elijah Moore's third-down catch, but the officials ruled him down at the 1-yard line when the ball didn't cross the goal line. Cal's defense responded on fourth down by stuffing quarterback John Rhys Plumlee's sneak attempt as time expired.

Now in his third season, head coach Justin Wilcox has quietly turned Cal into a Pac-12 title contender in 2019. Washington State and Arizona State are the only other undefeated teams in the conference entering play Saturday.

Defense has been the Golden Bears' hallmark all season. They haven't allowed more than 20 points in a game this season and stepped up in the biggest moment on the road against an SEC opponent.