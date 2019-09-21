Mets' Wilson Ramos Isn't Bothered by Noah Syndergaard's Catcher Preference

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos said Friday that he takes no offense to starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard preferring to pitch to other catchers.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Ramos said: "It's not like I would be mad with my teammate or that situation. I'm a professional and I love my job and I love what I'm doing, but sometimes you feel good pitching to this guy or that guy. That has happened before."

Syndergaard's desire to pitch to Tomas Nido or Rene Rivera rather than Ramos has been a major storyline surrounding the Mets since Joel Sherman and Kevin Kernan of the New York Post reported earlier this month that Syndergaard met with manager Mickey Callaway and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen to discuss the situation.

Callaway played Rivera over Ramos during Syndergaard's start against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, but Syndergaard still struggled, allowing four earned runs in 5.2 innings.

After reports of his meeting with Callaway and Van Wagenen came to light, Syndergaard insisted he merely had a "cordial and adult conversation" in an effort to figure out a solution to his struggles when pitching to Ramos this season, per ESPN.

Syndergaard added: "My initial frustration and why there were extreme splits with different catchers, more so of the matter is, it's all on me. I'm just trying to look for the answer. ... There's a certain it factor, there's a relationship—a symbiotic relationship—that [pitchers and catchers] can possess and it's all about being comfortable out there."

The pitcher also said he had "ultimate respect" for Ramos.

Ramos said Friday that he feels comfortable with the Mets pitching staff collectively and believes they will continue to mesh even more over time:

"Right now I feel happy with all those guys, they have been throwing really good, the communication is really better than the beginning of the season. That made me very happy because next year I will feel closer to them, so right now we are showing everybody out there our communication is very good, so that will help us for next year be on the same page."

The argument to be made for starting Ramos even when Syndergaard is pitching stems from Ramos' offensive production. With a .292 batting average, 14 home runs and 72 RBI, Ramos has been one of the Mets' best hitters this season.

Meanwhile, Nido is hitting .208 with four homers and 14 RBI, and Rivera is hitting .273 with no home runs and one RBI.

Syndergaard is in the midst of his fifth MLB season, and it has been his most inconsistent campaign by far. He owns a 10-8 record, and his 4.22 ERA is by far the worst of his career.

New York is 3.5 games out of the final wild-card spot in the National League with just over a week left to play, and if the Mets are going to close that deficit and make a run toward the playoffs, they will likely need Ramos in the lineup almost every day the rest of the way regardless of whether Syndergaard is on the mound.