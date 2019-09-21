Video: Rutgers' Michael Maietti Punches QB in Head During TD Celebration

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

For Rutgers, having two weeks to prepare for a game after a 30-0 loss apparently leads to a lot of pent-up energy that can come out in the most inopportune ways.

When the Scarlet Knights got on the board in the first quarter thanks to Artur Sitkowski's 74-yard pass to Raheem Blackshear, offensive lineman Michael Maietti shared a unique moment with his quarterback:

Although one could suggest Rutgers' shutout loss to Iowa on Sept. 7 led to a lot of hard feelings and Maietti simply picked the perfect opportunity to unload, it seems a lot more likely he was just trying to pat the side of Sitkowski's helmet—if you want to be logical about it.

In any event, Sitkowski came out of the ordeal perfectly OK.