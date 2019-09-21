Winners and Losers from Week 4 of College Football

Winners and Losers from Week 4 of College FootballSeptember 21, 2019
No. 13 Wisconsin got a statement win over No. 11 Michigan in a game that delivered as one of the biggest winners and the biggest losers of Week 4.
The big winner, of course, was Wisconsin. Though its year-to-date shutout streak ended just a couple of minutes shy of 11 quarters, it embarrassed Michigan to instantly emerge as one of the top candidates to join Alabama and Clemson in the College Football Playoff. A late October road game against Ohio State now looks like the only thing that could keep Jonathan Taylor and Co. from running the table.
And both Michigan and Jim Harbaugh were big losers from the early slate, as we'll spend the next few days once again debating whether he should still be the coach there.
Michigan wasn't the highest-ranked team to suffer a loss, though. That dishonor currently belongs to No. 10 Utah, which lost to USC on Friday night to all but eliminate the Pac-12 from the CFP conversation. And even Utah will eventually be replaced by the loser of the nightcap between No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 3 Georgia.
This list of winners and losers will be updated throughout the night.
Winner: Tulane's Dramatic Comeback Victory
There were two pigskin games Thursday night. One was a battle between teams in the NFL's AFC South, and the other pitted a pair of college football's AAC squads against one another. One was highly entertaining long past the time most of us on the East Coast typically go to bed on a weeknight, and the other was so unappealing that Tom Brady couldn't bear to watch.
Thankfully, we got the awesome game.
Tulane trailed Houston 28-7 early in the second quarter of what looked like it was going to be a career night for Cougars quarterback D'Eriq King. The Green Wave flipped the switch from there, though, shutting down Houston's high-octane offense while scoring 24 unanswered points to take the lead. Houston tied it up with a field goal with 21 seconds remaining, setting the stage for what everyone assumed would be some overtime fun.
Everyone except for Tulane head coach Willie Fritz, that is.
Fritz called a gutsy fake kneel on which Amare Jones broke free for an 18-yard gain, followed immediately by a 53-yard bomb from Justin McMillan to Jalen McCleskey for the game-winning touchdown.
McMillan was just hoping to get into field-goal range, targeting his best receiver at the Houston 25 in a sea of white jerseys. However, the Cougars defensive backs just ricocheted off McCleskey rather than wrapping him up, after which ESPN's Pat McAfee couldn't help but cackle as McCleskey broke free for the score.
A bonus winner/loser award goes out to those who bet the spread on this one. Tulane closed as a four-point favorite, per Vegas Insider. If you took the road team and the points, you were feeling pretty confident in a win when it was 28-7. But that last-second touchdown gave the Green Wave a 38-31 victory and a cover no matter when during the week you placed your bet.
Congratulations/condolences on your improbable win/loss, bettors!
Loser: The Pac-12's CFP Hopes
The Pac-12 entered the 2019 season with three teams ranked in the Nos. 11-15 range of the AP Top 25: Oregon, Washington and Utah. While it never felt likely that the league would break its College Football Playoff drought this year, those were the three teams presumed to have the best chance of doing it.
Oregon lost to Auburn in Week 1, Washington lost to California in Week 2, and Utah finished off the trifecta with its 30-23 Friday night loss at USC.
To the surprise of no one, the Utes dominated the Trojans in the ground game. At the start of the fourth quarter, Utah had 238 rushing yards compared to negative-17 for USC.
But the 10th-ranked Utes never led because they had no answer for USC's passing attack.
Trojans freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis got knocked out of the game on the second play, but Matt Fink—who opened the season at No. 3 on the depth chart behind Slovis and JT Daniels—had an incredible night. After missing his initial target, Fink completed eight consecutive passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with 351 yards and three scores in the 30-23 victory. Michael Pittman Jr. was the biggest benefactor of Fink's performance, racking up career highs in receptions (10) and yards (232).
Just like that, it's bye-bye, Utah. There will be a lot of one-loss teams in the conversation for a playoff spot, but a nonconference schedule consisting of BYU, Northern Illinois and Idaho State did the Utes no favors. Even if they win out from here, it would take an awful lot of chaos in the other Power Five leagues for the Utes to even sniff the top four.
There's technically still some hope for the Pac-12. Arizona State, California and Washington State are undefeated, and while there's nothing close to a juggernaut in the conference, getting to 13-0 in a league with only two bad teams (UCLA and Oregon State) would be no small feat. But let's file that away under "highly unlikely," given how wildly unreliable Pac-12 teams have been over the past few years.
Winner: So Many Quarterbacks in the Early Slate
The noon ET slate of Week 4 games was—to put it lightly—noncompetitive. There were 12 games, and only one of them was decided by fewer than 14 points. But what it lacked in drama, it more than made up for with a copious amount of ridiculous quarterback performances.
Heisman front-runners Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) and Joe Burrow (LSU) slaughtered their opposing secondaries. Tagovailoa had more touchdowns than incompletions in his pummeling of Southern Miss, going 17-of-21 for 293 yards with five scores. Burrow was equally impressive on the road against Vanderbilt. He stayed in the game longer than Tagovailoa did to wind up with 398 yards and six touchdowns. Neither SEC stud threw an interception.
Syracuse's Tommy DeVito bounced back nicely from last week's stinker against Clemson, torching Western Michigan for a combined passing and rushing total of 372 yards and five touchdowns. Wake Forest's Jamie Newman had an almost identically dominant game against Elon, finishing with 368 combined yards and five touchdowns. Both ACC quarterbacks went 27-of-35 through the air and recorded nine rushing attempts.
California's Chase Garbers had a career day against Ole Miss. The redshirt sophomore had previously never thrown for more than 238 yards or three touchdowns in a game, but he went off for 357 yards and four touchdowns in the Golden Bears' second road win over a Power Five opponent (they also won at Washington in Week 2). We know that defense is legit, so Cal could be quite the sleeping giant if Garbers keeps throwing well.
Last but definitely not least was Iowa State's Brock Purdy. Despite not taking a snap in the fourth quarter, Purdy threw for 435 yards and three scores and also rushed for 75 yards and three more scores in the Cyclones' 72-20 victory over Louisiana-Monroe. Had he stayed in the game, Purdy probably could have set some FBS records. As it is, he joins Clemson's Tajh Boyd as the only other player in the past 20 years to gain at least 425 yards through the air and 75 on the ground with at least three touchdowns via each route.
Loser: Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines
In every way, shape and form, Michigan was manhandled by Wisconsin.
The Wolverines eventually scored a pair of touchdowns to make the final margin (35-14) look a little more respectable to anyone who didn't watch the game, but this was a bloodbath courtesy of the Badgers.
By the time Wisconsin took its 35-0 lead midway through the third quarter, it had out-gained Michigan by a margin of 396-127. Another statistical note from that point in the game: Wisconsin had more rushing touchdowns (five) than Michigan had first downs (four).
Without a doubt, Wisconsin was a huge winner here. So was Jonathan Taylor, rushing for 203 yards and two touchdowns in spite of A) cramps that forced him to the sideline for a good chunk of the second quarter and B) only getting 23 carries. It was a big win for a College Football Playoff contender and a big step toward someone breaking up the quarterback monopoly atop the early Heisman race.
But the bigger story remains the downfall of Michigan.
This was supposed to be the year Jim Harbaugh finally won the Big Ten, but thus far it has been two unimpressive wins and a face-pounding loss in the Wolverines' first conference game. They had two weeks to prepare for this one, but it looked like they spent the past 14 days doing anything but preparing for Wisconsin.
There's still a lot of football to be played, but this is already shaping up to be Harbaugh's worst season in Ann Arbor.
Welcome back to the hot seat.