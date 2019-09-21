Winners and Losers from Week 4 of College Football

0 of 4

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

No. 13 Wisconsin got a statement win over No. 11 Michigan in a game that delivered as one of the biggest winners and the biggest losers of Week 4.

The big winner, of course, was Wisconsin. Though its year-to-date shutout streak ended just a couple of minutes shy of 11 quarters, it embarrassed Michigan to instantly emerge as one of the top candidates to join Alabama and Clemson in the College Football Playoff. A late October road game against Ohio State now looks like the only thing that could keep Jonathan Taylor and Co. from running the table.

And both Michigan and Jim Harbaugh were big losers from the early slate, as we'll spend the next few days once again debating whether he should still be the coach there.

Michigan wasn't the highest-ranked team to suffer a loss, though. That dishonor currently belongs to No. 10 Utah, which lost to USC on Friday night to all but eliminate the Pac-12 from the CFP conversation. And even Utah will eventually be replaced by the loser of the nightcap between No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 3 Georgia.

This list of winners and losers will be updated throughout the night.