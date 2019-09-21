BS Meter on Luke Harper and the Biggest WWE Rumors of Last 3 Months

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE is notoriously fickle. When an entire storyline can change on the whim of a single individual, Vince McMahon, it's difficult to the creative team to know what will happen in the future, let alone plan for it.

When the wrestling community receives rumors and dirt sheet speculation, it should all be taken with a handful of salt. Plans canttt change, of course (though that excuse doesn't cover all manner of inaccuracy).

But there's also the distinct possibility that these rumor reporters are being worked like the rest of us; WWE may only leak to reporters what they want them to know. What better way to control information than to become a part of its flow?

Here's our BS Meter on the biggest WWE rumors of the past three months.