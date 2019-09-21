BS Meter on Luke Harper and the Biggest WWE Rumors of Last 3 Months

BS Meter on Luke Harper and the Biggest WWE Rumors of Last 3 MonthsSeptember 21, 2019
WWE is notoriously fickle. When an entire storyline can change on the whim of a single individual, Vince McMahon, it's difficult to the creative team to know what will happen in the future, let alone plan for it.
When the wrestling community receives rumors and dirt sheet speculation, it should all be taken with a handful of salt. Plans canttt change, of course (though that excuse doesn't cover all manner of inaccuracy).
But there's also the distinct possibility that these rumor reporters are being worked like the rest of us; WWE may only leak to reporters what they want them to know. What better way to control information than to become a part of its flow?
Here's our BS Meter on the biggest WWE rumors of the past three months.
Sasha Banks at a Stalemate?
According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), WWE was at a stalemate with Sasha Banks, and that the company was willing to let her sit out her current contract rather than releasing her.
Of course, Sasha Banks recently made a highly publicized return, beating up Natalya and turning heel in the process. She also has a WWE Chronicle special on the WWE Network, documenting her return.
It's probably true that Banks needed time off, and was angry at the company after WrestleMania 35. But it appears the conjecture about her jumping ship was overplayed, or that WWE deliberately fed into it so that her return would have more impact.
Sasha Banks: 8
No Interest in Luke Harper?
Luke Harper recently made his surprise return at Clash of Champions, helping Erik Rowan in his fight against Roman Reigns. And one of the reasons why Harper was such a shock is because of the dirt sheet rumors surrounding him.
According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), Vince McMahon didn't see anything in Harper and had no plans to use him on television. This report was from September 12, which means that either Meltzer was fed bad intel, or that the plans to use Harper were kept extremely under wraps.
BS Meter: 7
Lacey Evans Push?
There are multiple rumors, beginning in February and lasting until June, that Lacey Evans was due for a massive push in the company. As recently as July, Brad Shepard of ProSportsExtra reported that Lacey was in the works for big things, and Vince McMahon was extremely high on her
But now, in September, the Sassy Southern Belle is keeping it low-key. What happened?
First, it's not technically inaccurate that Lacey received a massive push; she did. She became the top contender for the Raw Women's title, and she fought for that title in 1-on-1 competition (and with Baron Corbin in a Winner Takes All match). But it is true that she has not followed through on that push, by winning a career-defining big match.
It's probably for the best. As talented as Evans is, she was much too green for the spotlight she was given. She needs a lot more polish and practice to be a main event fixture; raw athleticism isn't enough.
A Four Horsewomen Reunion?
Bayley recently turned heel, allying herself with a recently returning Sasha Banks. But according to Randall Ortman, there are long-term plans in place for a Four Horsewomen reunion down the road.
This is almost certainly true, although a corroborating backstage source is hardly necessary. WWE is in the nostalgia business; it was inevitable that these four women would eventually recreate the "Curtain Call" moment from the first NXT Takeover: Brooklyn to pop the fans.
And if Shayna Baszler moves up the card, or Ronda Rousey makes a return? There could be a bigger existential threat for the women to band against.
BS Meter: 2