NASCAR at Richmond 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Championship Playoffs continue on Saturday at Richmond Raceway in Virginia, the second of three races in the Round of 16.

Martin Truex Jr. is coming off a win in Las Vegas and won at this track earlier this season, while defending champion Joey Logano is in need of a big result after disappointing in qualifying, finishing 28th.

NBC will provide coverage of the race, which is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tickets are available via StubHub.

Here is a look at the lineup, via NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass:

Brad Keselowski will start from pole position, with Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott his closest rivals in qualifying:

Harvick sits in second place in the playoff standings after the first race of the Round of 16, courtesy of his second-placed finish in Las Vegas. He has a three-point deficit to overcome to Truex Jr., while Logano sits third, seven points behind the leader.

The 39-year-old was ecstatic to take the win in Las Vegas last week and book his spot in the next round:

He'll like his chances for repeat success in Richmond after a dominant showing in Las Vegas, where he finished more than four seconds ahead of the pack.

Back in April, he narrowly beat Logano to the finish line at Richmond, marking his first win on a short track in 81 tries.

It was a close call, with Logano making a late push and finishing just behind the winner:

Further down the field, Kurt Bush needs to put together a run after finishing in last place in Las Vegas, and he qualified in ninth place for Saturday's race. He's currently ranked 14th and on the outside looking in for the Round of 12, which starts in October.

Denny Hamlin will be another one to watch, as he has three career wins at the track:

Pole-sitter Keselowski finished in third place in Las Vegas and seventh in the spring race at Richmond, so he too will be one to keep an eye on.

Prediction: In-form Harvick secures his spot in the next round with a win at Richmond.