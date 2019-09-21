College Football Rankings 2019: Updated NCAA Week 4 Standings, Final Poll Review

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The top half of the AP Top 25 could look much different after Week 4.

Five programs in the first 13 positions are involved in ranked matchups Saturday, with No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 3 Georgia headlining the schedule.

No. 8 Auburn's standing is at risk in an SEC West clash with No. 17 Texas A&M, while the winner of No. 11 Michigan versus No. 13 Wisconsin will likely leap into the top 10 with a quality victory.

There is a chance for movement at the back end as well since Washington, California and Arizona State all face tough matchups.

Week 4 AP Top 25

1. Clemson (3-0)

2. Alabama (3-0)

3. Georgia (3-0)

4. LSU (3-0)

5. Oklahoma (3-0)

6. Ohio State (3-0)

7. Notre Dame (2-0)

8. Auburn (3-0)

9. Florida (3-0)

10. Utah (3-1)

11. Michigan (2-0)

12. Texas (2-1)

T13. Wisconsin (2-0)

T13. Penn State (3-0)

15. UCF (3-0)

16. Oregon (2-1)

17. Texas A&M (2-1)

18. Iowa (3-0)

19. Washington State (3-0)

20. Boise State (4-0)

21. Virginia (3-0)

22. Washington (2-1)

23. California (3-0)

24. Arizona State (3-0)

25. TCU (2-0)

Barring a monumental upset by Charlotte or Southern Miss over Clemson and Alabama, the first potential spot for change is No. 3.

Two years ago, the Bulldogs earned a one-point victory at Notre Dame that helped them enter the College Football Playoff.

Kirby Smart's team could add the first marquee win to its resume on home soil versus the Fighting Irish.

Georgia allowed 23 combined points in its first three contests, and the Notre Dame offense that scored 66 in Week 3 will be its biggest test yet.

The last time Notre Dame faced a top-10 foe on the road, it dropped a 41-8 result to Miami in 2017, and that was followed by a defeat to Stanford two weeks later.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

If the Fighting Irish pull off the upset, they should vault a few positions, similar to what LSU experienced following its road triumph over Texas in Week 2.

Auburn could force its way up the rankings with a victory at Kyle Field, as it would be in possession of two Top 25 victories.

Although Oklahoma and Ohio State have looked dominant, they would not have the high-quality wins compared to Auburn in that scenario.

Some type of alteration will occur underneath the top 10, as either Michigan or Wisconsin will drop with a loss at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin, which has outscored opponents 110-0 this season, enters with more momentum. But Michigan won the matchup in 2018 by 25 points.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

A loss would not doom Michigan's playoff hopes, as it would still be in position to sweep through the Big Ten East and take down Ohio State. But with three ranked conference foes and Notre Dame left on the schedule, it may be hard for Michigan to avoid a second loss.

If Texas A&M knocks off Auburn, it could regain the position it lost to UCF after Week 3. If UCF or Oregon struggles on the road, the Aggies might jump them and the loser of the Big Ten clash in Wisconsin.

At the bottom, Washington and California face trips to BYU and Ole Miss, respectively, while Arizona State plays host to Colorado. A year ago, the Sun Devils lost four out of five games after beating Michigan State.

Oklahoma State has the best opportunity of the fringe Top 25 sides to enter Sunday since it takes on No. 12 Texas. Other possible entrants include Kansas State, Army and Memphis, but that is dependent on what transpires Saturday.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.