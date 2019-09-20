Rockets Owner Tilman Fertitta: Carmelo Anthony Can 100% Still Contribute in NBA

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Even though Carmelo Anthony's tenure with the Houston Rockets lasted just 10 games, team owner Tilman Fertitta believes the 10-time All-Star can still play in the NBA.

In an interview with SNY's Ian Begley on Friday, Fertitta said he is "100 percent" certain Anthony is capable of contributing to a team in 2019-20.

"Let me tell you: There's a bunch of teams, and I guarantee you if there's 150 starters for the 30 teams that Carmelo Anthony is still one of the top 150 players in the National Basketball Association," he said.

Anthony's tenure with the Rockets came to an abrupt end in November when general manager Daryl Morey announced the two sides were parting ways. The 35-year-old was traded in January to the Chicago Bulls, who waived him Feb. 1—before he appeared in a game with the team.

In an August interview with Stephen A. Smith on First Take, Anthony said his conversation with Morey was "an ego hit":

"When somebody in power that tells you that they no longer need your services ... I've been utilizing my services for a long time. For you to tell me you don't need that no more. I honestly felt that I was fired. I felt like [what] other people go through on a day-to-day basis. People get fired. I honestly felt like I got fired."

Anthony also said he's "in the gym every single day," trying to find a team that wants to sign him.

In his last full season, with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017-18, Anthony averaged 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He's averaged at least 13.4 points per game in each of his 16 NBA seasons.