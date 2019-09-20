NASCAR at Richmond 2019 Qualifying Results: Brad Keselowski Wins Pole Position

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Brad Keselowski earned the pole position for Saturday night's Federated Auto Parts 400 after posting the best time in the two laps of qualifying Friday at Richmond Raceway in Virginia.

Keselowski will be joined by Kevin Harvick on the front row for the second race in the round of 16 of the NASCAR Monster Energy Series Cup Championship Playoffs. Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch will break from Row 2.

Here's a look at the complete top 10 (via NASCAR.com):

1. Brad Keselowski

2. Kevin Harvick

3. Chase Elliott

4. Kyle Busch

5. Clint Bowyer

6. Denny Hamlin

7. Aric Almirola

8. Martin Truex Jr.

9. Kurt Busch

10. Jimmie Johnson

Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 Cup Series champion, occupies the No. 1 spot in the standings thanks to his victory in last week's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The 39-year-old Joe Gibbs Racing star said he's not going to play it safe despite the win earning him a guaranteed berth in the round of 12 starting in October.

"These next two races are all about scoring more playoff points for us," he said. "It's great for us knowing that we're already locked in, but we want to try to pad our advantage to start out that next round."

Those on the bubble are facing far more pressure in Richmond, though.

It's a group that includes 2004 Cup Series champion Kurt Busch. The Las Vegas native lamented a last-place finish in the playoff opener in his hometown last week:

He'll start ninth after a strong second run in qualifying Friday.

The green flag for the Federated Auto Parts 400 is scheduled to wave Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The final race of the current playoff round, the Bank of America Roval 400, will take place Sept. 29 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.