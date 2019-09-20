Report: NCAA Expected to Issue Notice of Major Violations to Kansas Basketball

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The NCAA is reportedly preparing to issue a notice of allegations to the University of Kansas regarding "multiple major violations" within the men's basketball program.

According to Jesse Newell and Steve Vockrodt of the Kansas City Star, the notice of allegations will be a result of the FBI's investigation into schools providing recruits with improper benefits.

Dan Beckler, KU's associate athletic director for public relations, told Newell and Vockrodt that Kansas hasn't yet been notified of any potential violations.

If Kansas does receive a notice of allegations, it may be linked to the program's recruitment of Angolan forward Silvio De Sousa.

Per Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star, former Adidas employee T.J. Gassnola said in federal court last year that he made payments to the families of De Sousa and former Kansas commit Billy Preston. Gassnola also said Kansas head coach Bill Self was unaware of the payments.

The FBI also wiretapped a call involving Kansas assistant coach Kurtis Townsend, and a discussion allegedly took place regarding a "financial arrangement" being required to land Zion Williamson. Duke University secured Williamson instead, who went on to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

The NCAA reportedly doesn't have access to the conversation, however.

De Sousa was ruled ineligible for two years by the NCAA as a result of alleged payments, but he was reinstated in May after being forced to sit out the entire 2018-19 season.

The NCAA determined De Sousa's guardian allegedly accepted a future payment of $20,000 from an Adidas employee, but there was no evidence De Sousa himself had knowledge of the transaction.

Kansas is one of the most successful men's basketball programs in history, with 15 Final Four appearances and three national championships to its credit.

The Jayhawks have also won 61 regular-season conference championships, but their streak of 14 consecutive conference titles came to an end last season when they went 26-10 and were then eliminated in the second round of the NCAA tournament.