Chad Gable Push Update, EC3 Wins and Loses WWE 24/7 Title, Joaquin Wilde Injury

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Reported Backstage Feeling on Gable in WWE

Chad Gable enjoyed a Cinderella run to the King of the Ring finals, but there may be more good times ahead for the former Olympian.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), WWE Chairman Vince McMahon "really likes and appreciates" Gable and plans to continue his push.

Gable fell just short in the finals against Baron Corbin, but he looked great throughout the tournament and picked up wins over Shelton Benjamin, Andrade and Shane McMahon.

On Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live, Corbin called out Gable during his coronation. After Corbin made multiple jokes about Gable's height, the former American Alpha member took out Corbin and proceeded to destroy his throne and crown.

The fans were firmly behind Gable during the segment, which seems to suggest he remains on the ascent despite the loss to Corbin.

Most of Gable's success in WWE thus far has come in the tag team division, as he is a former NXT, SmackDown and Raw Tag Team champion.

He is starting to show he can get the job done as a singles competitor, though, and since his size gives him a natural underdog feel, he has the potential to be a big-time babyface.

WWE 24/7 Title Changes Hands Twice in Manila

EC3 won and then quickly dropped the 24/7 Championship at a WWE live event in Manila, Philippines, on Friday.

WWE tweeted a photo of EC3 in possession of the title:

Fan footage showed that EC3 beat R-Truth for the 24/7 Championship following a loss to Gable. Truth then won it back from EC3 shortly thereafter, making him a 17-time 24/7 champion. EC3 has now held the title twice.

EC3 returned to WWE last year for a second stint with the company as part of the NXT brand. He got called up to the main roster earlier this year and has struggled to gain his footing.

Aside from a win over Dean Ambrose and two brief 24/7 title reigns, EC3 hasn't replicated the type of success he had previously.

EC3 was a two-time TNA World Heavyweight champion in Impact Wrestling and managed to revive his career, but he is in the midst of a slide in WWE currently.

NXT Star Wilde Reportedly Suffers Injury

NXT Superstar Joaquin Wilde is reportedly scheduled to undergo surgery for an eye injury.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Wilde suffered a broken eye socket in July due to a "freak accident" during training.

Wilde didn't immediately undergo surgery in hopes it would heal on its own; it now requires a procedure and Wilde is reportedly expected to miss "a few more weeks."

The 32-year-old Wilde last wrestled at an NXT live event in June after losing to Angel Garza in the first round of the NXT Breakout Tournament and then falling to Shane Thorne in a television match.

Wilde signed with WWE in May after spending several years with Impact Wrestling. Wilde competed under the names Zema Ion and DJZ in Impact and was a two-time X-Division champion and one-time Tag Team champion.

The cruiserweight division seems to be transitioning under the NXT umbrella with NXT moving to USA Network for a weekly two-hour show.

Wilde is a great fit in that setting, and he could be a big-time contender for the Cruiserweight Championship when he returns to action.

