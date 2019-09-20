Bill Belichick: Patriots Looking into Antonio Brown After Alleged Text Threats

Steven Senne/Associated Press

During his Friday press conference, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed allegations that wide receiver Antonio Brown sent "intimidating and threatening" text messages to a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.

Belichick said the team is "looking into" the situation:

When asked additional questions about the allegations against Brown, however, Belichick left the press conference:

According to Robert Klemko of The MMQB, the woman said she received threatening texts from Brown recently after alleging that he made unwanted sexual advances toward her in 2017, when he had invited her to his house to paint a mural of him.

