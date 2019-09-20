Bill Belichick: Patriots Looking into Antonio Brown After Alleged Text Threats

Bill Belichick: Patriots Looking into Antonio Brown After Alleged Text ThreatsSeptember 20, 2019
During his Friday press conference, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed allegations that wide receiver Antonio Brown sent "intimidating and threatening" text messages to a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.
Belichick said the team is "looking into" the situation:
Nora Princiotti @NoraPrinciotti
Belichick on Antonio Brown: “I know there are questions about Antonio. We take all the situations with our team very seriously. There are some things we're looking into. I'm not going to comment on any of the off the field situations." https://t.co/jTPawXJQb7
When asked additional questions about the allegations against Brown, however, Belichick left the press conference:
Michael Giardi @MikeGiardi
Belichick walks off, not willing to delve more into the Antonio Brown story than he did in his opening remarks #Patriots https://t.co/ZM2eOVi1hT
According to Robert Klemko of The MMQB, the woman said she received threatening texts from Brown recently after alleging that he made unwanted sexual advances toward her in 2017, when he had invited her to his house to paint a mural of him.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
