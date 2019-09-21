Arsenal vs. Aston Villa: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

DANIEL ROLAND/Getty Images

Arsenal host Aston Villa on Sunday in the Premier League, with the Gunners searching for three points to boost their position.

Unai Emery's side are without a victory in their last three games in the division, but a 3-0 win on Thursday at Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League displayed Arsenal's goalscoring potential.

Villa have provided glimpses of quality in their opening five top-flight matches since promotion from the EFL Championship.

However, they sit just one place above the relegation zone after collecting only one win in the league.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22

Time: 4:30 p.m. BST, 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Stream: NBC Sports, fubo.tv

Odds: Arsenal 2-5, Villa 7-1, draw 77-20 (per Caesars)

Preview

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Arsenal's summer transfer business might have had supporters quietly optimistic about the campaign ahead, but Emery's men have stuttered in the opening games.

The £72 million capture of Lille's Nicolas Pepe was a major coup for the Gunners, and the last-minute signing of Chelsea's David Luiz gave Arsenal extra experience in defence. Exciting full-back Kieran Tierney also joined from Celtic, but the Scotland international is yet to make his debut after injury.

The Emirates Stadium club have showed flashes of brilliance, but the typical inconsistencies of recent campaigns are still present. Pepe is yet to score after five Premier League appearances, and Luiz's ability to frustrate due to his eccentric ways remain intact after his switch across the capital.

Arsenal have won just two of their five league games this season, and supporters will demand to see a winning mentality against Villa. The Gunners were 2-0 up away at Watford in their last league match, but two second-half goals gave the Hornets a share of the points, frustrating Emery on the touchline.

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Thankfully for Arsenal, Villa's away record in the top-flight has been poor for an extended period. Their last Premier League away win came against Bournemouth on the opening day of the 2015-16 season. The visitors have not won on the road in the Premier League for 20 games, earning three draws and suffering 17 losses.

However, Dean Smith's appointment as manager only 11 months previous saw Villa propel themselves from 14th in the Championship to play-off winners. There's a renewed optimism at the club who were once champions of Europe—in 1981-1982.

According to BBC Sport, Smith said his men can draw inspiration from Norwich City after the promoted team's recent 3-2 win over champions Manchester City.

"Any team is beatable, we saw that with Norwich's result against Manchester City.

"When you go head-to-head against anybody you've got to have that belief but we know how tough it is at the Emirates.

"We've got great belief in what our players are about and we saw with that trip to Tottenham that we can go toe-to-toe with these teams."

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Villa have not looked out of their depth since the start of the campaign, but Smith will know there's little pressure to win points against any of the English giants in the top-flight. The Gunners slammed three goals past Frankfurt on Thursday, but the Bundesliga side had 24 attempts on goal, suggesting Arsenal still have defensive frailties.

It's likely Villa will get chances to find the back of the net during their visit to the capital, but Arsenal will believe they can outscore their opponents in their quest for the top-four.