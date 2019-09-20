Jalen Ramsey Rumors: Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Willing to Give CB Big Extension

Jalen Ramsey Rumors: Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Willing to Give CB Big ExtensionSeptember 20, 2019
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is reportedly willing to give star cornerback Jalen Ramsey a new contract amid a trade request.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted Friday that Khan "loves" Ramsey, though it's unclear if the relationship between the player and team can be salvaged:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From @gmfb: More on #Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey, whose issues are far more with Tom Coughlin than Doug Marrone. Meanwhile, the Jags are willing to pay Ramsey, who knows he'll get paid big-time regardless. https://t.co/SLVG2eNd45
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
