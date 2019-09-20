Jalen Ramsey Rumors: Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Willing to Give CB Big Extension

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is reportedly willing to give star cornerback Jalen Ramsey a new contract amid a trade request.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted Friday that Khan "loves" Ramsey, though it's unclear if the relationship between the player and team can be salvaged:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.