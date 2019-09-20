Jalen Ramsey Rumors: Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Willing to Give CB Big Extension

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
James Gilbert/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is reportedly willing to give star cornerback Jalen Ramsey a new contract amid a trade request.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted Friday that Khan "loves" Ramsey, though it's unclear if the relationship between the player and team can be salvaged: 

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Way-Too-Early NFL Playoff Predictions

    Early projections for the 2019 playoff picture

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Way-Too-Early NFL Playoff Predictions

    Early projections for the 2019 playoff picture

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Minshew Might Be Jags' Future at QB

    The rookie wins his first home start with two TDs and 204 yards passing

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Minshew Might Be Jags' Future at QB

    The rookie wins his first home start with two TDs and 204 yards passing

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Antonio Brown Sent Intimidating Texts to Accuser

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Antonio Brown Sent Intimidating Texts to Accuser

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Minshew Shines in Win Against Titans on TNF

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Minshew Shines in Win Against Titans on TNF

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report