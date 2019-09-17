Jalen Ramsey Rumors: Jaguars CB Reported to Facility Amid Trade Request

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey reported to the team's facility Tuesday amid a trade request, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Citing league sources, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported Monday that Ramsey's agent, David Mulugheta, requested a trade for his client following Jacksonville's Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans. Mulugheta confirmed to Schefter that his client would like to be moved.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

