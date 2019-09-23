The Best NBA Defender at Every Position

2 of 5

Notable Numbers: 2.07 DRPM, 1.2 DBPM, 2.9 DWS, 104.3 DRtg

Average Rank: 2.125

Danny Green is a winner. He won a national championship with the 2008-09 North Carolina Tar Heels. He took home NBA titles with both the San Antonio Spurs (2013-14) and the Toronto Raptors (2018-19).

Part of that comes from perseverance. He was cut twice and grinded through the G League (and, during the 2011 lockout, in Slovenia) before securing an NBA rotation spot. Part of it comes from developing a lethal long-range shot. The same player who once shot 29.6 percent from distance as a college sophomore now owns one of the 40 best career three-point percentages in NBA history (40.41, 32nd).

But mostly, the success stems from a willingness to play his role, one most players struggle to embrace at this level after starring at all the previous ones.

"I'm not here to be a scorer," Green told reporters in 2013. "I was never here to be an offensive guy. Every one of my games is based on my energy and what I do on the defensive end."

Defensively, Green is the total package. He has size (6'6"), length (6'10" wingspan), athleticism, razor-sharp instincts and an unquenchable thirst for film study. He has the lateral quickness to pester point guards and the strength to battle bigger wings in the post. He's also become the Association's premier backcourt shot-blocker with 141 more rejections than any other guard over the previous eight seasons.

Even in his age-31 campaign, he was brilliant on the defensive end. He finished fourth or better among shooting guards in all four categories used in this evaluation and took the No. 1 spot in DRPM.

Rounding Out the Top Five...

2. Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics (3.0)

A silver medal is more than fitting for the king of hustle, who ranked second among 2-guards in DRPM, DBPM and DWS.

3. Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers (4.625)

The sweet-singing stopper lost more than half of the year to injury and still earned the position's third-highest marks. No wonder he took an All-Defensive first-team spot the season prior.

4. Garrett Temple, Brooklyn Nets (6.5)

While he's had better defensive campaigns in the past, the 33-year-old is fending off Father Time with a fully revved defensive motor and an ability to cycle through most perimeter assignments.

5. Jrue Holiday, New Orleans Pelicans (8.5)

An All-Defensive honoree each of the past two seasons, he's been a top-six backcourt performer over that stretch in both blocks (third) and steals (sixth).