D'Eriq King Tops Tim Tebow's FBS Record with Pass, Rush TD in 15 Straight Games

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IISeptember 20, 2019

Houston quarterback D'Eriq King throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington State, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

University of Houston quarterback D'Eriq King's last name just took on a more literal meaning.   

With a 35-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of Houston's Thursday night game against Tulane, the senior quarterback broke the FBS record previously held by Tim Tebow for most consecutive games with at least one passing and one rushing touchdown:

King also has two touchdown passes to give the Cougars to a 28-14 halftime lead.

      

