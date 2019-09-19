D'Eriq King Tops Tim Tebow's FBS Record with Pass, Rush TD in 15 Straight Games

D'Eriq King Tops Tim Tebow's FBS Record with Pass, Rush TD in 15 Straight GamesSeptember 20, 2019
University of Houston quarterback D'Eriq King's last name just took on a more literal meaning.
With a 35-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of Houston's Thursday night game against Tulane, the senior quarterback broke the FBS record previously held by Tim Tebow for most consecutive games with at least one passing and one rushing touchdown:
ESPN College Football @ESPNCFB
.@UHCougarFB's D'Eriq King now has a pass TD and rush TD in 15 straight games, breaking Tim Tebow's previous record (14) for the longest streak in FBS history. No other player has an active streak longer than 3 games. https://t.co/gDhbXaPmjj
King also has two touchdown passes to give the Cougars to a 28-14 halftime lead.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
