Patriots' Tom Brady Rips 'Ridiculous Penalties' in Jaguars vs. Titans Game

Patriots' Tom Brady Rips 'Ridiculous Penalties' in Jaguars vs. Titans GameSeptember 20, 2019
Even Tom Brady's love for football has limits.
During the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans' Thursday Night Football matchup, the New England Patriots quarterback tweeted that he couldn't stand to watch anymore because of "too many penalties" of the "ridiculous" variety:
Tom Brady @TomBrady
I’m turning off this game I can’t watch these ridiculous penalties anymore #TENvsJAC
Brady didn't reference a particular play, but there had been several iffy holding calls as well as a questionable 15-yard penalty on Tennessee's Kamalei Correa for roughing the passer.
Other players have taken issue with officiating this season—the most damning comments coming from New York Jets safety Jamal Adams on Wednesday night (NSFW language), and Adams co-signed Brady's assessment Thursday night:
Jamal Adams @TheAdamsEra
This league is a damn joke! I just got fined $21k for this hit, I signed up to play football not two hand touch. Bullshit! I don’t give a damn about these soft rules protecting QBs. Im gonna play MY brand of football everytime I step on the field. SMH https://t.co/SKlTmBBMf0
Fortunately for Brady, according to Miami Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan, the officials seem to be on his side:
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Raekwon McMillan told me when he hit Brady on Sunday - a perfectly legit hit - the referee told him "Stay off Tom." NFL still protecting those QBs amid several early season injuries to marquee ones
Officiating hasn't derailed Brady or the Patriots, as they've outscored their opponents 76-3 through the season's first two weeks. Adams and Brady—and the referees?—will face off in Week 3 when New England travels to New York on Sunday afternoon.
Jags Jump Out to Early Lead 🎥
Jacksonville capitalizes on the fumbled punt