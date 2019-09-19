Patriots' Tom Brady Rips 'Ridiculous Penalties' in Jaguars vs. Titans Game

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IISeptember 20, 2019

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches from the sidelines, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Even Tom Brady's love for football has limits.

During the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans' Thursday Night Football matchup, the New England Patriots quarterback tweeted that he couldn't stand to watch anymore because of "too many penalties" of the "ridiculous" variety:

Brady didn't reference a particular play, but there had been several iffy holding calls as well as a questionable 15-yard penalty on Tennessee's Kamalei Correa for roughing the passer.

Other players have taken issue with officiating this season—the most damning comments coming from New York Jets safety Jamal Adams on Wednesday night (NSFW language), and Adams co-signed Brady's assessment Thursday night: 

Fortunately for Brady, according to Miami Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan, the officials seem to be on his side:

Officiating hasn't derailed Brady or the Patriots, as they've outscored their opponents 76-3 through the season's first two weeks. Adams and Brady—and the referees?—will face off in Week 3 when New England travels to New York on Sunday afternoon.

