Raiders' Josh Jacobs out vs. Titans with Shoulder Injury

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will not play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans as he deals with a shoulder injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the news, adding Jacobs has an MRI scheduled this week.

Jacobs burst onto the scene with 113 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in Week 1 and hasn't slowed down with an impressive season as a focal point of the Raiders offense.

The rookie remains an explosive player when on the field, totaling 1,061 rushing yards so far this season on 4.9 yards per carry.

Jacobs has also shown he can be a reliable workhorse out of the backfield, exactly what the Raiders hoped for when selecting him with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Alabama.

Injuries have also barely slowed him down, including a fractured right shoulder that he played with for much of the season. He also dealt with a groin injury in Week 2 and explained on social media that illness caused him to lose 10 pounds, but he was back on the field.

The latest injury might create a bigger absence and put pressure on the remaining players in Oakland's offense, most notably Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington.