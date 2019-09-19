Lakers News: Anthony Davis Excited to Play with Rajon Rondo Again in LA

Scott Threlkeld/Associated Press

Rajon Rondo only spent one season playing with Anthony Davis but he apparently made quite an impression on the superstar.

"I've got Rondo back as my point guard," Davis told Peter Flax of The Red Bulletin. "He's a guy I can count on to get the ball in my sweet spot."

Rondo played 65 games with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017-18, averaging 8.3 points and 8.2 assists per game for a team that reached the second round of the playoffs.

