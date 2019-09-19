Lakers News: Anthony Davis Excited to Play with Rajon Rondo Again in LA

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) celebrates with guard Rajon Rondo (9) after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in New Orleans, Saturday, April 21, 2018. The Pelicans won 131-123 to sweep the series. (AP Photo/Scott Threlkeld)
Scott Threlkeld/Associated Press

Rajon Rondo only spent one season playing with Anthony Davis but he apparently made quite an impression on the superstar. 

"I've got Rondo back as my point guard," Davis told Peter Flax of The Red Bulletin. "He's a guy I can count on to get the ball in my sweet spot."

Rondo played 65 games with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017-18, averaging 8.3 points and 8.2 assists per game for a team that reached the second round of the playoffs.

     

