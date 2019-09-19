NBA, Players Association Rescind Part of Nene's 2-Year, $20M Rockets Contract

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2019

Houston Rockets' Nene Hilario of Brazil plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association reportedly ruled the two-year, $20 million contract signed by center Nene with the Houston Rockets can't include the over $7 million in "likely" bonuses associated with a potential trade. 

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update Thursday.

The bottom line is Nene's contract becomes a far less desirable trade asset than if the bonuses were allowed to stand, but it doesn't completely rule out a deal.

Houston has been rumored as a potential trade destination for Andre Iguodala, who was acquired by the Memphis Grizzlies in a July trade with the Golden State Warriors.

Although the Grizzlies aren't expect to contend during the 2019-20 season, the front office is "refusing" to engage in buyout discussions with the 2015 NBA Finals MVP, per Charania.

It's unclear if Memphis would be willing to take on Nene's reworked deal as part of possible trade talks.

The 37-year-old Brazil native is a limited contributor at this stage of his career. He averaged 3.6 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 51.7 percent from the field in 13 minutes per game across 42 appearances for the Rockets last season.

He'll remain a bench asset regardless of where he ends up for the 2019-20 campaign.

Related

    D-Wade, Gabrielle Union Put Miami Mansion Up for $32.5M

    If we put all our money together...

    NBA logo
    NBA

    D-Wade, Gabrielle Union Put Miami Mansion Up for $32.5M

    If we put all our money together...

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Doc Talks Clippers' Recruitment of Kawhi

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Doc Talks Clippers' Recruitment of Kawhi

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 'Fighting Warriors' for Giannis 'Not a Focus' for Bucks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 'Fighting Warriors' for Giannis 'Not a Focus' for Bucks

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Trae Needs to Learn from Steph, but Not What You Think

    Defense, not shooting, is what Young needs to watch

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trae Needs to Learn from Steph, but Not What You Think

    Defense, not shooting, is what Young needs to watch

    Mo Dakhil
    via Bleacher Report