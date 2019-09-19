Anthony Davis on Lakers vs. Clippers: 'It's Going to Be Bigger Than a Rivalry'

Chris Elise/Getty Images

While Anthony Davis would like to win bragging rights in the battle for Los Angeles this NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers star is setting his sights higher.

In an interview with the Red Bulletin's Peter Flax, Davis discussed how beating the Los Angeles Clippers isn't enough to qualify as a success:

"I'm not sure what the Clippers are thinking. But I know what the Lakers are thinking—and that's to play basketball. Obviously, they have a great team, but we know that for us it's going to be bigger than a rivalry. You know, winning a rivalry game doesn't win the championship. So for us the goal is to win a championship this year."

He stopped short of explicitly making an NBA championship the Lakers' goal in 2019-20 but acknowledged he's aiming to contend for a title.

"We haven't talked about it yet, but I don't think it needs to be said," Davis said. "I think that any time that you're on, your goal is always to win a championship. If it's not, I don't understand why you're playing."

