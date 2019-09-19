Patriots WR Antonio Brown Says He's Just Focused on Football Amid NFL Probe

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown side-stepped questions regarding his 2019 playing status in light of former trainer Brittney Taylor's civil lawsuit in which she says he sexually assaulted her three times from 2017-2018.

"I appreciate that question," Brown told reporters during a one-minute media availability session on Thursday. "I'm just here to focus on ball. I look forward to getting out there in the home stadium and being with the team."

The NFL is conducting an investigation into Taylor's allegations against Brown and met with her on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the NFL's meeting with Taylor lasted 10 hours. Maske also reported that the NFL doesn't have a timeline regarding a decision, which can include placing Brown on the commissioner's exempt list, thereby putting his season on hold until the investigation is complete.

Per the Boston Globe, the NFL has not scheduled a follow-up interview with Brown. The Globe also reported it may be "several weeks until the NFL has any updates."

In addition to Taylor's claims, Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated wrote a piece about other allegations against Brown, including sexual misconduct, passing gas repeatedly while a doctor examined him, mistreated and unpaid employees and numerous domestic disturbance calls.

Darren Heitner, an attorney representing Brown, denied the sexual misconduct allegations in the SI piece as well as those in Taylor's lawsuit.

Brown, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders, signed with the Patriots on Saturday, Sept. 8. He made his Pats debut last Sunday, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in a 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Brown is set to make his first home appearance in a Pats uniform on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET against the New York Jets.