College Football Odds Week 4: Latest Top 25 Picks and Final-Score Predictions

Congratulations, college football fans! We made it to Week 4.

OK, maybe that sounds too anticlimactic for the setup, but the sentiment comes from the right place. After trudging through a Week 3 slate devoid of ranked matchups, this weekend's contests feature three top-20 showdowns, including one with a pair of heavyweights ranked seventh or better.

It should be a clear-your-schedule-and-find-a-babysitter kind of weekend, even if the non-ranked collisions lack the same sizzle.

We'll examine the full schedule of games involving top-25 teams, laying out the latest lines (from Caesars Sportsbook, as of 9 p.m. ET on Sept. 18) and providing our score predictions.

Week 4 Schedule and Odds

Friday, September 20



No. 10 Utah (-4.0) at USC, 9 p.m. ET

Air Force at No. 20 Boise State (-8.5), 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 21

Southern Miss at No. 2 Alabama (-38.5), 12 p.m. ET

No. 4 LSU (-24.0) at Vanderbilt, 12 p.m. ET

Tennessee at No. 9 Florida (-14.0), 12 p.m. ET

No. 11 Michigan at No. 13 Wisconsin (-3.5), 12 p.m. ET

No. 23 California at Ole Miss (-2.5), 12 p.m. ET

Miami (OH) at No. 6 Ohio State (-39.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 8 Auburn at No. 17 Texas A&M (-3.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 15 UCF (-12.5) at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 22 Washington (-6.5) at BYU, 3:30 p.m. ET

SMU at No. 25 TCU (-9.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 16 Oregon (-10.0) at Stanford, 7 p.m. ET

Old Dominion at No. 21 Virginia (-29.5), 7 p.m. ET

Charlotte at No. 1 Clemson (-41.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Oklahoma State at No. 12 Texas (-6.0), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 3 Georgia (-14.5), 8 p.m. ET

Colorado at No. 24 Arizona State (-7.5), 10 p.m. ET

UCLA at No. 19 Washington State (-18.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Picks

No. 13 Wisconsin 27, No. 11 Michigan 24



Paul Chryst needs a signature win for Wisconsin, proving that not only does it control the Big Ten West, but it can also win the entire conference.

Over his first four seasons at the helm, the Badgers are 1-7 against Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State. The lone triumph came against a 2017 Wolverines team that lost five games and didn't make the final AP poll.

Wisconsin has a chance to make a statement Saturday.

This team owns a 110-0 scoring advantage on the season, which is impressive even if the first two opponents were Central Michigan and South Florida. The Badgers also boast one of the nation's premier weapons in junior running back Jonathan Taylor, a Heisman Trophy candidate with an obvious NFL future.

"Taylor has top-end speed," an NFL scout told Bleacher Report's Adam Kramer. "He's durable and can run between the tackles. He's more of a straight-ahead runner than make-you-miss guy, but I could easily see him finding the right team and moving into the first round."

A bell-cow back in every sense, he has 641 carries over 29 games. He's averaging an incredible 6.9 yards per rushing attempt, 34 of which have found the end zone.

However, he has yet to score in two career contests with the Wolverines, and their defense is good enough to keep things close.

The question is whether senior quarterback Shea Patterson can make enough plays to tilt the contest in Michigan's favor. Judging by Wisconsin's early work—3.1 passing yards allowed per attempt, zero touchdowns against three interceptions—it's hard to answer in the affirmative.

No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 7 Notre Dame 20

Oddsmakers don't think this matchup is as close as AP voters do. They have their reasons, too.

The Bulldogs are loaded. Their 148-23 scoring advantage through two games says as much. The individual numbers speak even louder.

Junior quarterback Jake Fromm has been razor-sharp with a 75.0 completion percentage and five touchdowns with nary an interception. Five different running backs have tallied at least eight carries; all but one owns a yards-per-attempt average north of seven. (The lone exception? Team rushing touchdown leader Brian Herrien, who "only" averages 5.8.)

Five different players have caught touchdown passes. Nine players have at least one sack. Even kicker Rodrigo Blankenship has been perfect, hitting all 19 extra-point attempts and all five of his field goals, including a 50-yard boot.

"[They] have all the tools," Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly told reporters, "no perceived weaknesses in this group."

So, should the Fighting Irish even bother showing up? Of course.

Quarterback Ian Book can win with his arm (553 yards passing, six touchdowns) or his legs (127 yards, two scores). Running back Tony Jones Jr. already has a 110-yard effort in his back pocket. Six different players have touchdown receptions. After a wobbly first quarter against Louisville, the defense has surrendered just 17 points while recording four forced fumbles, three interceptions and one touchdown in the seven quarters since.

Notre Dame is really good. Problem is Georgia might be great, and it's hosting this affair. The Irish can keep it close, but the Bulldogs should pull away late.

Remaining Score Predictions

Utah 28 , USC 20

Boise State 28, Air Force 24

Alabama 52, Southern Miss 13

LSU 49, Vanderbilt 10

Florida 31, Tennessee 17

Ole Miss 26, California 23

Ohio State 59, Miami (OH) 7

Texas A&M 24, Auburn 21

UCF 38, Pittsburgh 20

BYU 31, Washington 30

TCU 35, SMU 27

Oregon 42, Stanford 17

Virginia 38, Old Dominion 10

Clemson 49, Charlotte 6

Texas 42, Oklahoma State 24

Arizona State 24, Colorado 17

Washington State 41, UCLA 20