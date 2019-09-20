B/R Experts Answer Biggest CFB Questions for Week 4

4 of 8

David Kenyon

I'll say no, but I'll eagerly wait to see where that goes wrong. Get ready for "Body Clock!" exclamations if No. 23 Cal loses to Ole Miss, a matchup scheduled for a noon ET kickoff. No. 20 Boise State, No. 24 Arizona State and No. 25 TCU all face decent foes, but they should each win at home. No. 16 Oregon hits the road to face Stanford, but that Cardinal team is, um, not promising right now.

Kerry Miller

Any? Certainly. How many? Two. No. 23 California has an elite defense, but that offense is a mess. And the noon start time at Ole Miss will make the Bears even more sluggish than usual. That one won't surprise anyone.

No. 15 UCF losing at Pittsburgh will be the weekend's stunning development. McKenzie Milton had six touchdowns (four passing, two rushing) in last year's blowout of the Panthers, but it'll be a different story with a freshman quarterback going up against a defense that held Penn State in check last Saturday. If UCF does win, though, look out for a major "it's time to finally put the Knights in the College Football Playoff" push from the national media for the subsequent two months.

Brad Shepard

No. 20 Boise State simply cannot protect Hank Bachmeier, and that's going to eventually bite the Broncos—perhaps this weekend against Air Force. And I really like BYU right now after upset victories over Tennessee and against USC, both in overtime. The Cougars get No. 22 Washington at home this week, and I think they're going to keep that surge going with a third straight upset.

Ian Wharton

Several teams on the back end of the Top 25 are on major upset alert. The one that would be least surprising is Colorado over No. 24 Arizona State. The Buffaloes have an efficient offense and more playmakers than the Sun Devils, which will enable them score a road win.