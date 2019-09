B/R Experts Answer Biggest CFB Questions for Week 4

3 of 8

David Kenyon

Auburn's defense will keep this from becoming a high-scoring game, but I'm not confident the Tigers offense can even move the ball as well as it did against Oregon. This game comes down to which team settles for more field goals, and I believe that's a looming issue for Auburn on the road. Texas A&M gets the key victory.

Kerry Miller

Both defenses have been outstanding, including respectable performances against the quarterbacks who might go No. 1 overall in the next two drafts: Auburn against Justin Herbert, Texas A&M against Trevor Lawrence. A&M absolutely shut down Auburn's run game last year (19 yards on 21 carries), and the Aggies might be even better in that department this year. Auburn was able to win that game thanks to some Jarrett Stidham heroics, but I don't believe Bo Nix is up to that task in his first road game. Texas A&M wins 24-16.

Brad Shepard

Nobody gave the Tigers much of a chance this year, so of course it's going to be one of those incredible seasons Gus Malzahn pulls out of his sweater vest, right? Don't count on it just yet. College Station is going to be rocking, and the Aggies need this game to stay on the cusp of the national spectrum after losing to Clemson. Auburn's defense will dictate how far it goes this year, but Kellen Mond is going to make a few more plays than Bo Nix. The Aggies will win a close one at home.

Ian Wharton

Although I don't like picking a freshman to win on the road in a hostile environment, I think Auburn is more equipped to win a tight battle than Texas A&M is. Give me the Tigers in a one-score game, propelling Malzahn back into darling status for now.