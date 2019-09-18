Felipe Vazquez Told Police He Attempted to Have Sex with 13-Year-Old Girl

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez was arrested Tuesday and has since admitted to police that he tried to have sex with a 13-year-old girl, according to a criminal complaint released by Pennsylvania State Police (via Jeff Passan of ESPN).

The complaint also said he sent the girl, who is now 16, nude photographs of himself as well as videos of himself "committing sexual acts."

The offenses took place when Vazquez, now 28, was 26 years old.

He has been denied bail and has been charged with six counts, including statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of a minor and indecent assault. The charges originated in Pennsylvania and Florida—where the girl now lives.

According to the complaint released Wednesday, Vazquez admitted he exchanged illicit images with the girl before driving to her home an hour away from Pittsburgh. When the girl got in his car, he pulled down her pants and tried to have sex with her.

He eventually left because he said had a game that night, but he continued to message the girl.

The girl's mother eventually found the photographs and reported them to the police.

Vazquez has been placed on administrative leave by MLB as the league awaits further details to determine any possible discipline.

The 29-year-old has served as the Pirates closer for the past three seasons and is a two-time All-Star. He has 28 saves and a 1.65 ERA in 2019.