Look: Georgia Grocery Store Removes Irish Spring Soap Before Notre Dame Game

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2019

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 07: Georgia Bulldogs mascot Hairy Dawg is seen prior to the start of the game against the Murray State Racers at Sanford Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

In anticipation of Saturday's marquee matchup against Notre Dame, a grocery store in Georgia is taking every precaution necessary to ensure the Irish have no presence in the state.

Dill's Food City announced it won't be selling Irish Spring soap at its Lavonia and Royston stores this week:

The store clearly understands the importance of this week's game if it won't even sell a hygiene product people use on a regular basis.

Saturday's showdown between Notre Dame and Georgia at Sanford Stadium is the first game this season between two teams ranked in the Top 10.

The last time these two programs met was in 2017 when Georgia edged Notre Dame 20-19 in South Bend.

It's unclear if the Irish's loss had anything to do with South Bend permitting sales of English Bulldogs in the week leading up to the game, but it can't be proved that didn't play a role in the outcome.

