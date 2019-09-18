Tommaso Ciampa Video, AEW Tag Team Tournament Bracket, WWE Announce Team Changes

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Ciampa Releases Hype Video on Twitter

Tommaso Ciampa took to Twitter to post a video Wednesday in anticipation of his eventual return to NXT programming:

Ciampa has been out of action since March with a neck injury that required surgery. No timetable was given for his return, but Ciampa did some intense workouts in the video.

He also discussed his desire to return and regain the NXT Championship after being forced to relinquish it ahead of NXT TakeOver: New York during WrestleMania weekend.

With NXT set to debut a weekly, two-hour show on USA Network on Wednesday night, there has inevitably been speculation about Ciampa potentially appearing on the first episode.

While Ciampa's health status isn't public knowledge, it appears as though the door is open for him to step into a big spot immediately if he is able. After beating Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Toronto to retain the NXT Championship, Adam Cole is in need of an opponent.

Wednesday could be a big night for Undisputed Era if Roderick Strong beats Velveteen Dream for the North American Championship since everyone in the stable would be holding a title.

There isn't much that could spoil that, but the return of Ciampa to confront Cole could, and it would make for a memorable moment.

AEW Reveals Tag Team Championship Tournament Bracket

All Elite Wrestling tweeted the bracket Wednesday for its tournament to crown the inaugural AEW Tag Team champions:

The first-round matchups will pit The Young Bucks against Private Party, The Lucha Brothers against Jurassic Express and Best Friends against SCU. Dark Order received a bye into the semifinals by virtue of its win over Best Friends at All Out.

It can be argued that AEW's top two tag teams are on the same side of the bracket, as Young Bucks and Lucha Bros are poised for a potential semifinal meeting if they can win their respective first-round matches.

The Young Bucks and Lucha Bros have already faced each other several times since the formation of AEW, including at Double or Nothing and All Out. At All Out, Pentagon and Fenix beat The Young Bucks in a ladder match for the AAA Tag Team Championships.

LAX debuted for AEW after the match and attacked both teams, which suggests they could play a role in the tournament even though they aren't officially part of it.

With The Young Bucks and Lucha Bros fighting battles on multiple fronts, it could open the door for a dark horse team like Private Party or Jurassic Express to emerge as contenders.

The tournament will start on the Oct. 9 episode of AEW on TNT in Boston.

Reported Changes Coming to Raw, SmackDown Announce Teams

With a brand split draft set for October, the Raw and SmackDown announce teams may be about to experience a shake-up.

According to WrestleVotes, current plans call for Vic Joseph and Dio Maddin to lead the Raw announce team once SmackDown makes the move to Fox.

Previously, WrestleVotes reported that Michael Cole would move from Raw to SmackDown and call the action alongside Corey Graves. While Graves is currently on both Raw and SmackDown, he will reportedly be blue-brand exclusive moving forward.

Joseph has been in WWE for the past few years, and he is best known as the voice of 205 Live and NXT UK. Meanwhile, Maddin is a new addition to the WWE announce team.

Maddin, who went by Brennan Williams at the NXT Performance Center as a wrestler, recently changed his name and made his debut as part of the 205 Live commentary team a couple of weeks ago.

Although Maddin has done well thus far, moving him into a prominent role on the flagship show would be a remarkably swift ascension in the ranks for him.

As far as Raw announcer Renee Young and SmackDown announcers Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton are concerned, there have been no reports regarding where they might fit in on Raw or SmackDown moving forward.

