Pelicans' JJ Redick: 'I Don't Know How Much Longer I'm Going to Play Basketball'

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

As JJ Redick prepares for his 14th NBA season, the New Orleans Pelicans guard is thinking about his long-term future away from the court.

Appearing on the Lowe Post podcast this week (h/t Crossing Broad's Kevin Kinkead), Redick mentioned his future when asked about having Jimmy Butler as a teammate last season.



"I don't know how much longer I'm going to play basketball, but if there was ever an opportunity to link up with [Butler] again, I'd be happy to jump on board with that," he said.

Redick didn't make it sound like he's going to retire in the immediate future, but he's also at a point in his career in which it makes sense to think about the future.

Before Redick became a free agent this summer, Jeff Skversky of 6 ABC Philadelphia reported the former Duke star hoped to return to the Philadelphia 76ers and retire with the organization.

The Sixers went in a different direction, opening the door for Redick to take a two-year deal from the Pelicans.

At 35 years old, Redick will be the oldest player on New Orleans' roster by five years. E'Twaun Moore (30) is the only other player on the team who was born in the 1980s.

Despite his age, Redick remains a sought-after commodity in the NBA because of his shooting ability. He has made at least 39.5 percent of his three-point attempts in each of the previous six seasons.