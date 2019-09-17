'College GameDay' Fan Who Asked for Beer Money Donating to Children's Hospital

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2019

Storm clouds roll in over Jack Trice Stadium during a lightning delay in the first half of an NCAA college football game between Iowa State and Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

A fan has turned a sign he displayed on Saturday's episode of College GameDay into an act of kindness for a children's hospital.

Per Aaron Calvin of the Des Moines RegisterCarson King has thus far received nearly $11,000 from viewers after holding up a sign asking for money because his "Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished" which included his Venmo information.

When the donations began pouring in, King decided he was going to give the money to the Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

"This was way better than expected," King told Calvin. "It just goes to show that no matter if you're a Hawkeye fan, Cyclone fan, or Grand View Viking, we're all Iowans, and Iowans take care of each other."

Busch Beer caught wind of King's charitable efforts and decided to make a gesture of its own:

Saturday marked College GameDay's first visit to Iowa State for the Cyclones' showdown with Iowa. With any luck, King's gesture will convince ESPN to keep going back to Ames in the future.  

