2019 NFL ROY Odds: Daniel Jones' Line Skyrockets After Giants Bench Eli Manning

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones moved into a tie for the fourth-best odds to win the 2019 NFL Rookie of the Year Award after the Giants announced Tuesday he'll replace Eli Manning in the starting lineup.

Here's a look at the updated odds after Jones was listed at +4,200 before the preseason, per B/R Betting:

The Giants brass insisted throughout the offseason that Manning would remain the starter, and general manager Dave Gettleman told Jonathan Jones of Sports Illustrated in August the team was even considering an extended understudy stay for the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

"Maybe we are going to the Green Bay model, where [Aaron] Rodgers sat for three years," Gettleman said. "Who knows?"

That made Jones an unlikely Rookie of the Year contender, but things changed quickly.

The 22-year-old Duke product shined during the preseason by completing 85.3 percent of his 34 pass attempts for 416 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

His strong exhibition performances combined with the Giants' 0-2 start to the regular season forced the team's hand, especially with Manning posting a lackluster 78.7 passer rating in losses to the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.

Jones has ample talent around him on offense in superstar running back Saquon Barkley, wide receiver Sterling Shepard and one of the league's top tight ends in Evan Engram. Wide receiver Golden Tate will further bolster the skill-position group after he finishes serving a four-game suspension.

Nobody has created any early separation in the ROY race through two weeks, so he won't be playing from behind when he makes his first career start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.