Way-Too-Early WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 Match Card Predictions

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Clash of Champions saw every champion defend their title at the pay-per-view, and while only a few belts changed hands, the results gave us a good idea of where WWE is heading with its storylines for the next event, Hell in a Cell.

Sunday's event ended with a victorious Seth Rollins celebrating his win over Braun Strowman before being attacked by Bray Wyatt. The following night on Raw, The Fiend took out Kane before scaring the life out of the universal champion. They will do battle inside Hell in a Cell on October 6.

We also found out Becky Lynch will be defending the Raw Women's Championship against Sasha Banks inside the dangerous structure, giving us at least two HIAC matches to look forward to.

Tuesday's SmackDown did not give us any confirmed matches, but we did get a good idea of where several storylines are heading. Let's try to predict what else WWE will add to the card in the coming weeks.