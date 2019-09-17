NBA Trade Rumors: Anonymous GM Expects 'Brisk' Market This Season

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: Basketballs are shown in a ball rack before a game between the Washington Wizards and the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2019 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Following an offseason filled with blockbuster deals, the 2019-20 NBA regular season could feature plenty of trades.

An anonymous general manager told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com:

"We've been getting calls all summer. There are a lot of things we are considering. The dust settles a little, you're aware of your weaknesses and your holes and so you find ways to address that. I think we're going to see more of that than usual. I think if you look at the market, there is going to be a very brisk trade market this winter for a few reasons."

It's no coincidence teams are expected to be more active now that both the Eastern and Western Conferences are up for grabs. 

The Golden State Warriors are in a transition period following the offseason departures of Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, DeMarcus Cousins and Shaun Livingston. Though they acquired 2019 All-Star D'Angelo Russell, five-time All-Star Klay Thompson is expected to miss much of the regular season after he tore his ACL in June.

While the Warriors are weakened, a number of teams have gotten stronger. The Los Angeles Lakers added Anthony Davis and Danny Green, among others. The Los Angeles Clippers brought in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Houston Rockets acquired Russell Westbrook.

All of those moves and more have created hope for teams around the league. As a result, there could be midseason trades to solidify rosters in preparation for playoff runs.

Meanwhile, a different front-office executive told Deveney the pressure to live up to expectations could drive franchises to be aggressive: "A lot of teams made big moves and spent a lot of their owners' money. If things don't start the way they want, you're under pressure to make some short-term decisions and that should drive a lot of trade talk the whole year."

That, combined with a weak free-agent class next summer, could prompt teams to wheel and deal ahead of the 2020 NBA trade deadline, which falls on Feb. 7, 2020, at 12:30 a.m. ET.

Related

    Harden Fires Back at Doubters

    😤 Claps back at playoff no-show label ✊ Ready to 'go into war' with Russ ➡️ Beard opens up to Howard Beck

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harden Fires Back at Doubters

    😤 Claps back at playoff no-show label ✊ Ready to 'go into war' with Russ ➡️ Beard opens up to Howard Beck

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    Can AD Be LBJ's Best Teammate Ever?

    Why Anthony Davis may jump Wade, Bosh, and Love

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Can AD Be LBJ's Best Teammate Ever?

    Why Anthony Davis may jump Wade, Bosh, and Love

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    The Best Iso Scorer at Every Position

    You don't want to face them one-on-one

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Best Iso Scorer at Every Position

    You don't want to face them one-on-one

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Owners Launching New Tequila

    Michael Jordan, Jeanie Buss, Wes Edens and Wyc Grousbeck create Cincoro Tequila

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Owners Launching New Tequila

    Michael Jordan, Jeanie Buss, Wes Edens and Wyc Grousbeck create Cincoro Tequila

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report