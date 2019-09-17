Video: Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham React to Gregg Williams Taking Shot at WR

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 17, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 16: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. grabbed six passes for 161 yards and a touchdown in a 23-3 win over the New York Jets on Monday. He made a 33-yard, one-handed catch down the sideline and also took a quick slant 89 yards to the house.

Beckham did more than enough to prove that he is a dynamic player, which runs counter to Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' Friday take that stated otherwise.

After the game, Beckham and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield responded to reporters' queries about Williams' remarks.

Mayfield was left nearly speechless before declining comment:

And Beckham said he was "done talking about it":

Beckham also had more receiving yards than the entire Jets team before New York wideout Jamison Crowder made a six-yard reception with 1:05 left in the fourth quarter.

The wideout made some of the most dynamic plays of the entire NFL's two-week season thus far on Monday.

Beckham's one-handed catch helped set up a Browns field goal.

And his touchdown put Cleveland up 22-3 late in the third.

Beckham and the Browns are back on national television when they host the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. The Jets will visit the Super Bowl LIII-winning New England Patriots earlier in the afternoon.

Download the app for commentsGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Browns Stomp Jets 23-3 on MNF

    Odell helped Baker (325 yds, TD, INT) in big return to New York with 161 yards and a TD

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Browns Stomp Jets 23-3 on MNF

    Odell helped Baker (325 yds, TD, INT) in big return to New York with 161 yards and a TD

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick to Steelers

    Dolphins trade DB Minkah Fitzpatrick to Steelers for a 2020 first-round pick (Schefter)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick to Steelers

    Dolphins trade DB Minkah Fitzpatrick to Steelers for a 2020 first-round pick (Schefter)

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    OBJ Forced to Remove Gold-Colored Helmet Shield During Game

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    OBJ Forced to Remove Gold-Colored Helmet Shield During Game

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    David Njoku Has Concussion

    Browns TE exited early with head injury on MNF

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    David Njoku Has Concussion

    Browns TE exited early with head injury on MNF

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report