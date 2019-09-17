Video: Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham React to Gregg Williams Taking Shot at WR

Elsa/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. grabbed six passes for 161 yards and a touchdown in a 23-3 win over the New York Jets on Monday. He made a 33-yard, one-handed catch down the sideline and also took a quick slant 89 yards to the house.

Beckham did more than enough to prove that he is a dynamic player, which runs counter to Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' Friday take that stated otherwise.

After the game, Beckham and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield responded to reporters' queries about Williams' remarks.

Mayfield was left nearly speechless before declining comment:

And Beckham said he was "done talking about it":

Beckham also had more receiving yards than the entire Jets team before New York wideout Jamison Crowder made a six-yard reception with 1:05 left in the fourth quarter.

The wideout made some of the most dynamic plays of the entire NFL's two-week season thus far on Monday.

Beckham's one-handed catch helped set up a Browns field goal.

And his touchdown put Cleveland up 22-3 late in the third.

Beckham and the Browns are back on national television when they host the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. The Jets will visit the Super Bowl LIII-winning New England Patriots earlier in the afternoon.