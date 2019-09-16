Watch Kane Get Attacked by 'Fiend' Bray Wyatt's Mandible Claw in WWE Raw Return

Credit: WWE.com

Glenn Jacobs might be the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, but no amount of political maneuvering could spare him from an attack by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

As Kane ran into the ring to save Seth Rollins and dispatch of The O.C. on Monday, the lights went out in Knoxville's Thompson-Boling Arena. The Fiend appeared and placed the Mandible Claw on The Big Red Machine.

Raw closed out with the unsettling image of Wyatt staring down a prone Rollins in the corner.

The night wasn't an entire loss for Kane.

Earlier in the show, he guided R-Truth and Carmella on a tour around Knoxville before surprising R-Truth with an impromptu 24/7 Championship challenge.

Kane enjoyed a brief run as the 24/7 champion before R-Truth recaptured the title.