Watch Kane Get Attacked by 'Fiend' Bray Wyatt's Mandible Claw in WWE Raw Return

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2019

Credit: WWE.com

Glenn Jacobs might be the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, but no amount of political maneuvering could spare him from an attack by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

As Kane ran into the ring to save Seth Rollins and dispatch of The O.C. on Monday, the lights went out in Knoxville's Thompson-Boling Arena. The Fiend appeared and placed the Mandible Claw on The Big Red Machine.

Raw closed out with the unsettling image of Wyatt staring down a prone Rollins in the corner.

The night wasn't an entire loss for Kane.

Earlier in the show, he guided R-Truth and Carmella on a tour around Knoxville before surprising R-Truth with an impromptu 24/7 Championship challenge.

Kane enjoyed a brief run as the 24/7 champion before R-Truth recaptured the title.

Download the app for commentsGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    WWE Raw Results: Winners, Highlights, and Reactions

    WWE logo
    WWE

    WWE Raw Results: Winners, Highlights, and Reactions

    Kevin Berge
    via Bleacher Report

    New-Look Rusev Embarrass Mike Kanellis in Return to Raw

    WWE logo
    WWE

    New-Look Rusev Embarrass Mike Kanellis in Return to Raw

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Corbin Outlasts Chad Gable to Win 2019 King of the Ring

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Corbin Outlasts Chad Gable to Win 2019 King of the Ring

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt Announced for WWE Hell in a Cell Match

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt Announced for WWE Hell in a Cell Match

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report