Watch Kane Get Attacked by 'Fiend' Bray Wyatt's Mandible Claw in WWE Raw Return

Watch Kane Get Attacked by 'Fiend' Bray Wyatt's Mandible Claw in WWE Raw ReturnSeptember 17, 2019
Glenn Jacobs might be the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, but no amount of political maneuvering could spare him from an attack by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.
As Kane ran into the ring to save Seth Rollins and dispatch of The O.C. on Monday, the lights went out in Knoxville's Thompson-Boling Arena. The Fiend appeared and placed the Mandible Claw on The Big Red Machine.
Raw closed out with the unsettling image of Wyatt staring down a prone Rollins in the corner.
.@KaneWWE is BACK on #RAW!!!! ...and so is #TheFiend. @WWEBrayWyatt @WWERollins https://t.co/F0QGNo1BeX
The night wasn't an entire loss for Kane.
Earlier in the show, he guided R-Truth and Carmella on a tour around Knoxville before surprising R-Truth with an impromptu 24/7 Championship challenge.
HE'S STILL GOT IT! Congratulations to NEW #247Champion, Mayor Glenn Jacobs!!! #RAW #247Title @RonKillings https://t.co/vMhDfTOMOg
Kane enjoyed a brief run as the 24/7 champion before R-Truth recaptured the title.
