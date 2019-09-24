WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from September 24

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from September 24September 25, 2019
Sometimes, eras end quietly. The September 24 edition of SmackDown Live was the last ever edition of the blue brand live on Tuesday night, a constant since January 7, 2016 when the brand moved to the USA Network.
Next week, the show will move to Friday night on Fox, and everything was set to change. WWE didn't do much to herald this end, more focused on teasing what is still to come.
Kofi Kingston prepared for a showdown with Brock Lesnar at the Fox debut next week in a tell-all interview. What would he have to say to a man that had never truly shown him respect?
Roman Reigns requested an opportunity to clear the air with the man he long expected had been behind the attacks by Erick Rowan, Daniel Bryan. These two long-standing rivals had common enemies in Rowan and Luke Harper, but no one knew if they could find a way to get along.
Two women also trying to find common ground were Charlotte and Carmella. These two had the monumental task of working together to take down the cohesive unit of Sasha Banks and Bayley while both hoping for another shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Everyone was looking for a leg up before the move to Fox with WWE Hell in a Cell not far off. Who would make a statement that no one would forget? Who would leave the lasting mark on the final SmackDown on Tuesday night?
Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan
Erick Rowan stated that he was showing that might made him right, happy with the damage he had done to Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. The Planet's Champion marched down to the ring and demanded a fight, starting a match right on the spot.
A physical and intense battle followed where a still injured Bryan fought with all his passion. He nearly got the big man to tap to the LaBell Lock before making it to the ropes. Luke Harper distracted the former WWE champion to set up a pair of Iron Claws for the win.
Afterward, The Big Dog ran down to the ring to even the odds, and The Planet's Champion challenged the two big men to a tag team match, which was later set for Hell in a Cell.
Result
Rowan def. Bryan by pinfall
Grade
B+
Analysis
The fire Bryan is adding to this feud has elevated it leaps and bounds. His betrayal feels so much more important than the weird accidents that Reigns suffered. Every time he appears, The Planet's Champion makes Rowan feel like the ultimate heel.
Their match together was brimming with heat as Bryan did everything in his power to defeat a monster working on a higher level than he ever has in his career. If this was a preview to Bryan and Reigns vs. Rowan and Harper, it was a promising one.
Kofi Kingston Remains Completely Confident Going into Fight with Brock Lesnar
Michael Cole interviewed Kofi Kingston about fighting Brock Lesnar next week. The WWE champion stated he was ready to fight anyone even The Beast Incarnate because he promised to be a fighting champion. Cole sounded skeptical of Kofi's chances, but the champ was completely confident.
Grade
B-
Analysis
This interview served its purpose, but it didn't add any hype to Kofi vs. Lesnar. The champion seemed far too cool and collected for such a big match, and none of the interview questions got the heart of why these two should dislike each other.
It would have been so much more interesting if Kofi's history with The Beast or their divergent paths as champions were brought up.
Chad Gable vs. Mike Kanellis
Chad Gable promised to make King Corbin pay for taking the low road in their Monday Night Raw match by defeating him next time. Mike Kanellis interrupted to try and boost his own confidence.
However, Mike was completely outmatched. The Olympic athlete hit a release German suplex then a rolling German before locking in the ankle lock for the submission.
Elias interrupted Gable's celebration to perform a song making fun of him for being short.
Result
Gable def. Mike by submission
Grade
B
Analysis
While the short jokes are already impressively shallow, Gable's rise to prominence has been steady and welcome. He continues to feel like a big deal in spite of his King of the Ring loss, and he's suddenly in feuds with two of the most prominent heels in WWE at the same time.
If the focus remains on Gable throughout, he should be winning some gold of his own sooner rather than later. He deserves it.
Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair and Carmella
Charlotte Flair had to go through R-Truth to find her partner Carmella in hiding. The new 24/7 champion promised to keep her focus on their tag team match. The 24/7 rule was suspended for the match.
While The Princess of Staten Island performed at her best, she and The Queen could not get fully on the same page against the cohesive unit of Sasha Banks and Bayley. Banks caught Carmella with the Bank Statement for the tap out. Truth carried Carmella to safety as the women's roster ran after him.
Charlotte was left alone and taken down by The Boss N Hug Connection until Becky Lynch stormed the ring. She took out both women and locked her No. 1 contender in the Dis-arm-her until The Hugger pulled The Boss to safety.
Result
Banks and Bayley def. Charlotte and Carmella by submission
Grade
B
Analysis
The tag team match felt a little rushed especially if there was any plan to put Bayley against Carmella soon. However, her direction may have simply shifted focus as she is now 24/7 champion, a role she rightfully deserves months ago.
Meanwhile, it is still the Four Horsewomen show. The Man comes to the aid of The Queen again as the two rivals seemingly becoming friends again.
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ali
In a match fueled by revenge, Ali did his best to overcome Shinsuke Nakamura while Sami Zayn interrupted him often at ringside. The resilient cruiserweight refused to stay down despite everything The Artist threw at him.
Ali caught Nakamura mid-Kinshasa attempt with a superkick. The Critic of the Critics had to pull the WWE intercontinental champion out of the ring to avoid a 450 splash. The impressive high flier nearly ran down Zayn but instead ran right into a Kinshasa to give Nakamura the win.
Result
Nakamura def. Ali by pinfall
Grade
B
Analysis
The result was disappointing, but the match was anything but. Nakamura and Ali have chemistry to spare, and it's always welcome watching anyone that can bring the best out of The Artist.
While it could be argued that Ali deserves a shot at Nakamura without Zayn at ringside, it is more likely this finish will end up stopping the cruiserweight star's title aspirations in their tracks. Hopefully, WWE is not so shortsighted as to not see this great pairing's potential.
The New Day vs. The B-Team
Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel came in energetic and overconfident, but that ended quickly. Their B-Train was ended prematurely by Big E, who then set up Xavier Woods for the Midnight Hour for the win.
Result
New Day def. B-Team for the win
Grade
D
Analysis
This wasn't even all that fun a squash to be worth the time investment. The New Day are far beyond squashes, and The B-Team need a little more spotlight to serve any purpose on the main roster. This was just another time fill to remind fans of the SmackDown tag team division.
Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane
Mandy Rose handed out signed copies of Maxim Australia backstage until Sonya Deville convinced her to focus on their tag team match.
Asuka and Kairi Sane were entirely focused on winning, kicking God's Greatest Creation's magazine right out of her hand. A roundhouse kick and Codebreaker from The Empress of Tomorrow set up The Pirate Princess for the InSane Elbow for the win over Rose.
Result
The Kabuki Warriors def. Fire and Desire by pinfall
Grade
C
Analysis
This was sloppy throughout particularly with Rose taking the lead throughout the match. Deville barely got into the action, and it never felt like either Asuka or Sane could get on the same page with Rose.
A return to the title scene for The Kabuki Warriors would certainly be welcome. While it feels more and more likely that Bayley and Sasha Banks will reclaim the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships soon, the next team up has to be Asuka and Sane.
Kevin Owens Challenges Shane McMahon to a Match with Their Careers on the Line
Shane McMahon tried to backpedal on his comments and actions toward Kevin Owens, offering to reinstate him and remove the fine. KO wasn't budging. Instead, he gave The Best in the World an ultimatum.
He wanted to fight Shane in a ladder match where the winner walks away from WWE for good, and Shane O'Mac accepted.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This felt rushed for how important it should have been, but it served its purpose. The final match is upon us and hopefully the end of Shane's run on the main roster for a while.
It was surprising that WWE would book a ladder match now given the next big show is WWE Hell in a Cell, but that's likely just because the two already had a Hell in a Cell match. As long as it all ends, the match can be absolute mess and still be satisfying.