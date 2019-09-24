WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from September 24

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Sometimes, eras end quietly. The September 24 edition of SmackDown Live was the last ever edition of the blue brand live on Tuesday night, a constant since January 7, 2016 when the brand moved to the USA Network.

Next week, the show will move to Friday night on Fox, and everything was set to change. WWE didn't do much to herald this end, more focused on teasing what is still to come.

Kofi Kingston prepared for a showdown with Brock Lesnar at the Fox debut next week in a tell-all interview. What would he have to say to a man that had never truly shown him respect?

Roman Reigns requested an opportunity to clear the air with the man he long expected had been behind the attacks by Erick Rowan, Daniel Bryan. These two long-standing rivals had common enemies in Rowan and Luke Harper, but no one knew if they could find a way to get along.

Two women also trying to find common ground were Charlotte and Carmella. These two had the monumental task of working together to take down the cohesive unit of Sasha Banks and Bayley while both hoping for another shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Everyone was looking for a leg up before the move to Fox with WWE Hell in a Cell not far off. Who would make a statement that no one would forget? Who would leave the lasting mark on the final SmackDown on Tuesday night?