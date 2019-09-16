4-Year Old FSU Fan Grayton Grant Starts Lemonade Stand to Buy Out Willie Taggart

4-Year Old FSU Fan Grayton Grant Starts Lemonade Stand to Buy Out Willie TaggartSeptember 16, 2019
College football fans are a...unique bunch.
Florida State fan Daniel Grant and his son, Grayton Grant, started a lemonade stand in Tallahassee to raise funds for head coach Willie Taggart's $17 million buyout so the school could dismiss him, according to ESPN.
Per that report, "The effort raised $241—including $100 from one person—that will be matched by Grayton's father, Daniel Grant. Grant plans to send a $482 check to Seminoles Boosters Inc. on Monday."
The Grants also sent the boosters a note signed by Grayton.
"I am tired of losing football games and being made fun of at school for being a Seminole fan," it read. "At four, I am already starting to gravitate towards the color orange. You don't want that for an innocent kid like me."
The Seminoles are just 6-9 under Taggart and 1-2 to start the 2019 season, so frustrations emanating out of Tallahassee aren't surprising. But starting a lemonade stand with your four-year-old son to pay off a college football coach's buyout figure is certainly a new, and bizarre, way for a disgruntled fan to voice his displeasure.
