Patriots' Tom Brady Opens Up About Social Media, Responsibilities and Challenges

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2019

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches from the sidelines, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Tom Brady thinks carefully about what he posts on social media to his fans.

"I think, I try to make mine a reflection of who I am and what I care about," the New England Patriots quarterback said Monday on The Greg Hill Show, via Andy Hart of WEEI.com.

Brady has over 624,000 followers on his Twitter account and over six million followers on Instagram. However, he's aware that any mistakes could be costly for his image.

"As a public figure there’s a responsibility to try to do the right thing," he added. "Life is challenging. I don’t think anybody is perfect. And I think it’s a little unfortunate in the world today, the expectations are perfection for people."

   

    

