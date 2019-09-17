Premier League Fixtures: Week 6 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Liverpool will be seeking to extend their perfect beginning to the 2019-20 Premier League season on Sunday, when they visit Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the standout fixture of the weekend.

After Manchester City's shock loss to Norwich City, the Reds are five points clear at the top of the standings. Jurgen Klopp's side made it five wins from five games after they came from behind to beat Newcastle United at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Chelsea turned in their most impressive display under new manager Frank Lampard last time out against Wolverhampton Wanderers—Tammy Abraham grabbed a hat-trick in a 5-2 win.

Elsewhere in Week 6, City will be looking to bounce back when they face Watford at the Etihad Stadium. Leicester City host Tottenham Hotspur in another eye-catching encounter, while Manchester United will travel to West Ham.

Week 6 Fixtures (Prediction)

Friday, September 20

8 p.m. - Southampton vs. Bournemouth (2-1)

Saturday, September 21

12:30 p.m. - Leicester vs. Tottenham (1-1)

3 p.m. - Burnley vs. Norwich City (1-1)

3 p.m. - Everton vs. Sheffield United (2-0)

3 p.m. - Manchester City vs. Watford (2-0)

5:30 p.m. - Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (1-0)

Sunday, September 22

2 p.m. - West Ham United vs. Manchester United (1-1)

2 p.m. - Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-2)

4 p.m. - Arsenal vs. Aston Villa (3-1)

4 p.m. - Chelsea vs. Liverpool (1-2)

Leicester vs. Tottenham

Spurs turned in their strongest display of the season last time out, when they hammered Crystal Palace 4-0 on home soil. The challenge for Mauricio Pochettino's side will be to build on that result when they travel to Leicester.

Spurs played some sensational attacking football against the Eagles, with Heung-min Son the star performer with a couple of goals. The South Korean capped off a sweeping move with this excellent volley for the team's third of the day:

While Tottenham have earned points at City and Arsenal already this season, on the road they've struggled in 2019. Their last victory away from home came in January against Fulham.

Leicester will take confidence from that and Brendan Rodgers will want to see a response from his players after they were beaten by Manchester United on Saturday. The Foxes were below par at Old Trafford, as their unbeaten start to the season came to an end.

Rob Tanner of The Athletic said Leicester didn't show the inventiveness needed to get back into the game after falling behind:

For both sides, this feels like a barometer match, with Tottenham seeking to keep pace at the summit of the table and Leicester looking to push for a top six spot. It's easy to see the teams cancelling one another out as such.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Liverpool are making Premier League wins look easy at the moment, as they continued an extraordinary run of victories against Newcastle and built a sizeable advantage at the top of the table.

The team Twitter account broke down how impressive their sequence of wins has been as of late:

Liverpool also shared footage of the team's third goal against Newcastle, with Roberto Firmino's flick releasing Mohamed Salah, who added to Sadio Mane's brace:

It's been plain sailing for Klopp's side in 2019-20, although the upcoming clash with Chelsea is set to be their biggest test of the campaign so far.

While Lampard's side remains a work in progress, they've been enterprising in their attacking play. Abraham has been the main beneficiary of that approach, with the young forward offering a potent threat at the top end of the pitch for the Blues.

Opta's Duncan Alexander summed up how entertaining Chelsea have been so far this term:

The open nature of their games is also due to the trust being put in youngsters by Lampard. OptaJoe noted how well they're performing:

These two sides met already this season, with Liverpool winning the UEFA Super Cup on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

On this occasion, you sense the Reds will be better placed to capitalise on Chelsea's defensive woes and be too strong over the course of the 90 minutes.