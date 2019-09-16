Luciano Passirani Banned by TV Show for Racist Comment on Romelu Lukaku

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Italian football pundit Luciano Passirani has been banned from appearing on television show Qui Studio a Voi Stadio after he aimed racist comments at Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku on air.

Passirani said Lukaku—who joined Inter from Manchester United this summer—will "murder you" if you go one-on-one against him. He added: "The only way to come up against him is maybe give him 10 bananas to eat," per Marcus Christenson of the Irish Times:



"Lukaku is one of the best signings that Inter could have made. I don’t see another player like him on any other team in Italy. He is one of the strongest, I like him a lot because he has that strength: he is the twin of (Duvan) Zapata at Atalanta.

"They have something extra that the rest don’t have, and then they score the goals and drag your team forward. This guy kills you in the one-on-ones, if you try to challenge him you wind up on the floor. Either you have 10 bananas to eat, that you give to him, or...”

Fabio Ravezzani, programme director for the Telelombardia network, turned down Passirani's swift apology and said the pundit wouldn't participate in future broadcasts of the programme, per BBC Sport.

"Mr Passirani is 80 years old and to compliment Lukaku he used a metaphor that turned out to be racist. I think it was a terrible lack of momentary lucidity. I cannot tolerate any kind of errors, even if momentary," he said.

