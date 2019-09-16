Report: Saints' Drew Brees 'Looking at Missing Some Game Time' with Thumb Injury

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is reportedly expected to miss games after suffering a thumb injury in Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Brees met with a specialist Sunday who determined there is ligament damage in his right thumb. A full timetable should be available later Monday.

Teddy Bridgewater threw for 165 yards without a touchdown or interception as the Saints offense stalled without Brees. Bridgewater, who started one game last season, has not seen much regular-season action since suffering a catastrophic leg injury during the 2016 preseason while with the Minnesota Vikings.

Brees has missed only one start because of injury since high school. He told reporters after the game he is "concerned" about his status but did not know the extent of his injury.

"It's all up in the air right now," Brees said. "I really don't know at this point. There's only so much you can do here other than have a doctor look at it on the sideline."

Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters the team did not change its offense much when making the transition from Brees to Bridgewater. Payton also defended Bridgewater, saying the team around him didn't play well.

"He's a pro," Payton said of Bridgewater. "He knows how to win in this league. I didn't think we played particularly well around him. I think when we watch that tape tomorrow, it's not going to be pleasant for some guys."

It's hard to determine how the Saints would look with Bridgewater getting a full week of practice to prepare, but it's fair to say they'll be taking a hit under center, even if do-everything backup QB Taysom Hill sees more snaps.

When Bridgewater was in Minnesota, he looked like an average NFL starting quarterback; Brees, even at age 40, remains among the game's best and is a master of Payton's offense.