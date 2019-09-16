College Football Rankings 2019: Latest Polls, Predictions for Week 4 Standings

Steve Jacobs/Associated Press

The top college football teams in the country continue to roll through the first few weeks of the 2019 season.

On a weekend that featured no matchups between a pair of ranked teams, most of the top programs in the nation avoided upset losses, including each of the top 17 teams in the AP Top 25 poll. The only previously ranked teams to lose were Michigan State (entered the weekend at No. 18), Maryland (No. 21) and USC (No. 24).

But with more conference games on the horizon, along with more matchups featuring two ranked teams, there should be more excitement and more movement in the rankings in the weeks to come.

Here's a look at the AP Top 25 poll and the Amway Coaches Poll for Week 4, followed by some predictions of what could happen this upcoming weekend.

Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll

1. Clemson (3-0)

2. Alabama (3-0)

3. Georgia (3-0)

4. LSU (3-0)

5. Oklahoma (3-0)

6. Ohio State (3-0)

7. Notre Dame (2-0)

8. Auburn (3-0)

9. Florida (3-0)

10. Utah (3-0)

11. Michigan (2-0)

12. Texas (2-1)

T-13. Penn State (3-0)

T-13. Wisconsin (2-0)

15. UCF (3-0)

16. Oregon (2-1)

17. Texas A&M (2-1)

18. Iowa (3-0)

19. Washington State (3-0)

20. Boise State (3-0)

21. Virginia (3-0)

22. Washington (2-1)

23. California (3-0)

24. Arizona State (3-0)

25. TCU (2-0)

Week 4 Amway Coaches Poll

1. Clemson (3-0)

2. Alabama (3-0)

3. Georgia (3-0)

4. Oklahoma (3-0)

5. LSU (3-0)

6. Ohio State (3-0)

7. Notre Dame (2-0)

8. Florida (3-0)

9. Auburn (3-0)

10. Michigan (2-0)

11. Utah (3-0)

12. Penn State (3-0)

13. Texas (2-1)

14. Wisconsin (2-0)

15. Texas A&M (2-1)

16. UCF (3-0)

17. Oregon (2-1)

18. Iowa (3-0)

19. Washington State (3-0)

20. Boise State (3-0)

21. Washington (2-1)

22. Virginia (3-0)

23. California (3-0)

24. Arizona State (3-0)

25. Kansas State (3-0)

Week 4 Predictions

There's going to be a shakeup in the top 10 of the rankings next week. That's guaranteed because No. 3 Georgia will host No. 7 Notre Dame in one of the best matchups so far this season.

Both the Bulldogs and Fighting Irish have rolled through inferior competition over the past few weeks. Georgia has outscored its three opponents 148-23, while Notre Dame won its first two games by a combined score of 101-31.

Georgia and Notre Dame have only played two previous times, both games that were won by the Bulldogs. In the last meeting between the two schools in 2017, Georgia notched a 20-19 victory at Notre Dame.

It will likely be another competitive game this time, but the Bulldogs have continued to get stronger the past two years, constantly bringing in some of the top recruits in the nation. Because of that, they should be victorious again over the Fighting Irish, who will likely fall out of the top 10 in the poll with a loss.

Georgia isn't the only SEC team playing in an exciting matchup on Saturday. No. 8 Auburn will travel to play No. 17 Texas A&M.

The Tigers are 3-0, and they have one of the best wins of the season so far, as they defeated No. 16 Oregon 27-21 at AT&T Stadium on Aug. 31. Another win over a ranked opponent could send Auburn even farther up the rankings.

Meanwhile, the Aggies could slide to one of the bottom few spots in the poll if they fall to 2-2. However, their first loss came against No. 1 Clemson on Sept. 7. So even if they lose to the Tigers, neither of those losses would look bad on their resume.

Auburn has a difficult schedule, as it has later games against No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 LSU, so it'd be challenging for the Tigers to go undefeated. However, they won't lose just yet, as they should go to Texas A&M and notch a quality road win.

The third matchup of ranked teams this weekend features a pair of Big Ten schools—No. 11 Michigan and No. 13 Wisconsin.

Either the Wolverines or the Badgers will suffer their first loss of the season and slide several spots down the rankings. However, the winner will likely move up into the top 10.