'Fiend' Bray Wyatt Hits Seth Rollins with Mandible Claw at Clash of Champions

Credit: WWE.com

Seth Rollins conquered The Monster Among Men, but now he'll have to overcome The Fiend.

Rollins had little time to celebrate his victory over Braun Strowman at Clash of Champions on Sunday before Bray Wyatt attacked him on the stage. Wyatt laid him out with Sister Abigail and then applied the Mandible Claw as the show ended.

During the Sept. 2 edition of Raw, Wyatt all but confirmed he intended to challenge the universal champion—be it Rollins or Strowman—at Hell in a Cell on Oct. 6.

Assuming he will be matched up against Rollins next month, it's a rapid rise for Wyatt, who has only had one match since making his return to WWE programming.

Getting repackaged as The Fiend has helped him become one of the hottest stars in the promotion, so a world title match wouldn't be surprising from that perspective.

Having said that, one has to question whether WWE is already painting itself into a corner.

Losing to Rollins would halt some of Wyatt's momentum, which was a problem Strowman experienced when he unsuccessfully challenged Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at No Mercy 2017.

Beating Rollins may not have the intended impact either because Wyatt is moving back up the pecking order so quickly.

Regardless, there's little doubt Wyatt and Rollins are on a collision course.